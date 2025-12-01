5 mind-blowing EVs set to hit our streets in 2026

The news may be full of stories about electric vehicle sales declines and disappearing tax credits, but that hasn't stopped automakers from rolling out all kinds of surprisingly awesome EVs. Here are our favorites set to hit streets next year:

The Slate

Photo Credit: Slate

How can we not include the most hyped-up EV launch in years? The Jeff Bezos-backed, highly customizable Slate small truck (which can also be turned into a small SUV) should easily start at under $30,000. There is huge excitement surrounding the launch, which is expected to be in Q4 of 2026.

The Afeela 1

Photo Credit: Sony Honda Mobility Inc.

We were wondering what the Sony-Honda partnership would give us, and from what we see, the Afeela 1 sedan is going to be special. This high-tech model will feature dozens of sensors — camera, lidar, radar, and ultrasonic — plus AI assistance and a self-driving option.

A California launch of the $102,900 Signature model is slated for 2026, and a cheaper sub-$90,000 Origin model the year after. There's no word on other states' ETAs as of yet.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Honda 0 SUV and Saloon

Photo Credit: Honda

Whether you think Honda's Asimo robot is cute or creepy, you might like the new O EVs, both of which will use an operating system based on the robot. Notably, both will be made in Ohio, and both are making a big promise to deliver Level 3 automation.

The O SUV should arrive midway through 2026, with the O Saloon coming later in the year. The company promises both will provide 15-80% charging in 10-15 minutes, with a planned battery degradation of just 10% after a decade.

Lucid Gravity

This is only Lucid's second EV model, so there's a lot riding on the sub-$80,000 SUV. It also offers a lot: a range of 440 miles, seating for seven passengers, and a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds.

Style-wise, the Gravity is a lot less aggressively boxy than most SUVs, and its 900-volt charger adds 200 miles of range in 15 minutes at a high-speed public charger.

Lucid has already begun deliveries of the Gravity, and the company has said that an even more affordable, sub-$50,000 model will be launched soon as well, which is currently known as the Lucid Earth.

Acura RSX

Another nostalgic name dusted off for the EV market, the new RSX will be a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive, sporty-looking crossover, built on Honda's new architecture (which will be shared by the O series) and built in Ohio. Also shared will be the new Asimo operating system.

No price has been announced yet, but the expected range is $50,000 to $60,000.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.