Experts issue warning after studying human response to stress: 'As though all these stressors were lions'

Human evolution hasn't caught up to the stressors of modern life, and it could be making us sick, two evolutionary anthropologists argue.

What's happening?

In their review, the researchers compared contemporary and ancestral human habitats — in other words, nature versus constructed environments like cities — and assessed changes in core biological functions that support evolutionary fitness.

According to a summary provided by the University of Zurich, the study suggested that chronic stress and many modern health issues stem from a mismatch between our nature-adapted biology — for instance, the fight-or-flight stress response — and the industrialized environments we now live in.

Stressors have changed over time — early humans dealt with large predators, while we now confront things like traffic, social media, and noise. Still, the same biological systems are triggered. The difference? These stressors are constant and often have no resolution or recovery.

"Our body reacts as though all these stressors were lions," paper co-author Daniel Longman said. "Whether it's a difficult discussion with your boss or traffic noise, your stress response system is still the same as if you were facing lion after lion. As a result, you have a very powerful response from your nervous system, but no recovery."

The researchers point to declining fertility rates and rising levels of inflammatory conditions as proof that the ultra-developed environments we live in are taking a toll on our health.





Why are green spaces important?

While this paper pointed out the potential negative effects of living in more industrialized environments, plenty of previous research has shown that nature is an effective medicine. One study found that just 10 minutes in nature could help adults dealing with mental illness, for instance. Another paper found that children who lived in neighborhoods with more green spaces were less likely to develop mental disorders as adults.

Plus, having more natural spaces benefits a variety of animals, including pollinators like bees, which are critical to maintaining our food supply.

What's being done to rethink urban spaces?

The researchers advocated for a rethink of our built environment so that our cities better resemble the conditions in which our early hunter-gatherer ancestors lived.

Some projects are already attempting to "rewild" playgrounds, hospitals, and other urban areas to create more opportunities for people to experience nature. One example is Cincinnati Children's, which recently announced an outdoor green space for kids who are receiving mental health treatment at the hospital. In the United Kingdom, several hospitals are developing "well-being gardens" to provide a mental boost for patients, visitors, and staff.

