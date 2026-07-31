'It had an anus': Chris Packham on the evolutionary breakthrough that changed animal life

A one-way digestive system let animals keep feeding instead of having to stop.

An unlikely body part is getting a rare moment in the spotlight, thanks to a BBC Earth segment that makes a surprisingly compelling case for one of evolution's biggest breakthroughs.

In the video, broadcaster Chris Packham explains how the development of a through-gut — complete with a separate exit for waste — may have helped transform early animal life in a major way.

What's happening?

The BBC Earth segment describes how small genetic mutations gradually changed the body structure of an urbilaterian — the hypothetical common ancestor of most modern animals, including humans, insects, and vertebrates.

Over generations, these changes may have lengthened the animals' bodies, eventually extending their digestive tracts.

Packham explained that this change left the animal effectively wormlike, with a mouth at one end and an anus at the other — a design he describes as a major evolutionary advantage.

"With a mouth leading to a gut that goes all the way through its body, this new worm can do something that no animal has ever done before," he says. "It can poo. And this is a superpower."

Packham argued in the clip that a one-way digestive system let animals keep feeding instead of having to stop and expel waste through the same opening where food entered. As he puts it, digestive development was a major change in the animal world.

"It had a bottom. It had a bum. Technically speaking, it had an anus," Packham says. "The anus was a breakthrough."

Why does it matter?

While most animals today have separate openings for taking in food and eliminating waste, that wasn't always the case. For millions of years, many early organisms relied on a single opening to both consume nutrients and expel waste.

The evolution of a one-way digestive tract with a dedicated entrance and exit allowed animals to process food more efficiently, spend less energy managing waste, and consume more nutrients. This major adaptation helped pave the way for larger, more complex animals to evolve.

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