Video shows what happens to doors if 2027 Lexus TZ EV loses all power

"You think Lexus would do you like that?"

An Instagram Reel addressed one of the more nerve-racking questions EV shoppers have about high-tech doors: If a 2027 Lexus TZ loses power, are passengers stuck inside?

According to creator Micah Muzio (@micahmuzio), the answer is no.

Muzio took on concerns about the EV's electronic e-latch doors, a feature that can leave some drivers wondering what would happen if the battery died or the vehicle lost power.

His explanation was straightforward: "Outside, you'll find recessed electronic releases, but there are also adjacent manual releases."

He added, "That same electronic-plus-manual duo is found inside, so forget about being trapped in your TZ."

From there, the video moved from safety features to cabin design. Muzio pointed to decorative trim made from "forged bamboo," which he said blended fibers and resin. He also noted the use of "plant-based ultra suede."

He then described the rare three-row electric SUV's minimalist dashboard, saying the interior has "a clean, modern vibe." He added that controls that appear capacitive are actually physical.

"No, no, no, that's actually a button," he said.

Electronic door releases have become a source of anxiety for car buyers, especially as more vehicles, including EVs, lean in to flush handles, software-driven systems, and sleek interiors.

For many households, going electric can mean lower fuel costs and less routine maintenance, since EVs generally avoid oil changes and have fewer moving parts than gas vehicles.

Charging an EV at home can also be significantly cheaper than relying on public chargers.

Adding solar can push savings even further since charging with your own energy is often cheaper than using public stations or drawing from the grid.

Muzio urged viewers to stop worrying about being trapped and to focus on the spacious interior.

"Naw, you think Lexus would do you like that?" he said.

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