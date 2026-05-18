EV sales surge 500% as fuel prices climb during Iran conflict

New data shows the global increase in fuel costs due to the war in Iran could be renewing drivers' interest in all-electric vehicles.

According to data from U.K. car discount and leasing company Motorfinity, first reported by Am-Online, EV sales are rising sharply. Motorfinity, which serves front-line workers such as emergency responders, military members, and teachers, said its EV sales jumped 500% year over year in the first quarter of 2026.

What is driving the EV sales increase?

With fuel prices increasing across the globe, more car buyers are looking beyond the upfront purchase price and paying closer attention to long-term running costs.

Motorfinity data showed battery electric vehicles made up 19% of its total sales in Q1 2026, versus 5% during the same period of 2025. The company attributed that increase to rising fuel prices, stronger discounts, and growing interest in vehicles that can be cheaper to run over time.

Why the shift matters

As fuel prices climb, EVs can begin to look less like a niche option and more like a practical financial choice.

The U.K. company's figures showed that higher fuel prices are costing U.K. drivers about £27, roughly $31, more than normal. Motorfinity officials explained that this new data shows a trend emerging among car buyers.

"According to our own customer survey last year, 66% told us they weren't willing to pay a premium price to purchase an EV, showing just how important short-term savings and upfront costs are for people when making a decision on their next motor," Daniel Briggs, chief executive at Motorfinity, said.

"Fast forward a few months, however, and the recent rise in petrol and diesel prices has caused lots of people to seriously consider the long-term costs of running their car too, as every petrol station visit soon adds up," Briggs added.

How discounts and incentives affect affordability

For many drivers, the biggest obstacle to buying an EV remains the higher upfront cost.

However, government incentives and local rebates can help bring down that cost, and the long-term savings from EVs — thanks in part to typically lower maintenance costs — can quickly add up compared to gas-powered alternatives.

The environmental upside

The economic case may be getting stronger, but the environmental benefit remains significant. Unlike petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles, EVs do not produce tailpipe emissions, which can help cut air pollution and improve local air quality.

That means a shift driven largely by fuel prices could still deliver broader climate benefits. If more drivers move away from gas vehicles because the numbers make sense, it could further reduce pollution without requiring people to give up convenience or choice.

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