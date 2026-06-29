Polestar 4 leaves San Diego full, detours onto Route 66, and reaches Las Vegas with one stop

Charging can fit into the kinds of stops many drivers already take for food or bathroom breaks.

Performance on long trips is a common concern around electric vehicles, but a trip from San Diego to Las Vegas highlighted how two EV fans make it work.

What happened?

Despite building in some Route 66 sightseeing, The Electric Duo (@theelectricduo) made the roughly 300-mile trip in a Polestar 4 with only one charging stop after setting out from home on a full battery.

Bound for Las Vegas and the EV Charging Summit, EV YouTubers Liv and Patrick filmed the trip from their San Diego driveway after an overnight charge.

"We charged to 100% last night in our driveway, so we're going to unplug and get on the road," Liv says at the start of the video.

Before plugging in again, they worked in Route 66 stops at Elmer's Bottle Tree Ranch and Bagdad Cafe, then aimed for the Tesla Supercharger in Baker, California.

Even with those extra miles, the Polestar 4 arrived in Baker with 23% battery left after about 220 miles.

During the drive, Liv and Patrick also tried out the vehicle's built-in Google navigation, adaptive cruise control, lane-centering, and driver-monitoring systems.

As they put it, on this roughly 300-mile route, "It's about one charging stop in whatever EV."

Why does it matter?

Starting from home with a full battery is one of the biggest advantages of driving electric, and it can also be much cheaper than filling up with gas. EVs also generally require less routine maintenance because they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving parts.

The video is also a reminder that charging can fit into the kinds of breaks many drivers already take for food or restrooms. That kind of real-world example may resonate with anyone.

Charging at home is significantly cheaper than relying on public chargers. And for drivers who want quicker at-home charging, Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for faster Level 2 home chargers.

What are people saying?

Commenters seemed especially interested in the vehicle.

"I enjoyed watching this road trip. Something has told me to check out the Polestar 4, glad you have it available to test out," one viewer wrote.

"This is a great alternative if you want to avoid an Elon-backed vehicle but have a similar experience," another replied.

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