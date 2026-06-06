Why own a car at all? Condo resident asks if an EV without home charging is viable

"I've killed a couple batteries due to not driving enough to keep them charged."

Switching to an EV can deliver substantial savings over time through lower fuel and maintenance costs while also reducing tailpipe pollution. But for many prospective buyers, one question remains: Is all-electric driving practical if you can't charge at home?

That question sparked a discussion on Reddit, where one user asked whether owning an EV while relying exclusively on public charging stations was actually worth it.

In a post on r/electricvehicles, a condo resident asked whether they should consider an electric car without a home charger. The poster said their building's board saw charger installation as a major expense and that even basic Level 1 charging wasn't available because the outlets were set up only for block heaters.

The key detail: They barely drive. The poster said they work from home, walk to most nearby destinations, and use a car "maybe once every couple weeks at most." There were also public chargers within walking distance, with possible fast-charging nearby.

Commenters were split. Some said public-only charging is viable for someone with such low mileage, especially if a fast charger is close by. Others argued the real issue wasn't charging at all — it was whether it makes financial sense to own any car when it's used so rarely.

The discussion points to a barrier for many would-be EV drivers: Home charging is often the biggest convenience and the cheapest way to charge, and apartment and condo residents are less likely to have access to a setup. Without that option, public charging can feel like a dealbreaker.

Commenters pointed out that relying on public chargers can wipe out some of the usual EV savings but that with reduced maintenance costs, drivers will likely still come out ahead compared to gas driving.

There's also a potential upside for low-use drivers. The original poster said they wanted to go electric in part because not driving enough had already become a headache with gas cars, writing, "I've killed a couple batteries due to not driving enough to keep them charged."

EVs still need care, but they avoid oil changes and some other routine maintenance that can feel especially wasteful when a car mostly sits parked.

Some commenters suggested that if the poster insisted on owning a vehicle, a cheap used EV could fit the need well. One person noted that maintenance savings could outweigh annual gas spending for such a light driver, especially if charging is done at nearby Level 2 stations while the owner simply walks home.

Others said the kind of charger matters a lot. One EV owner without a home charger wrote that a "fast charger within a few miles" can make the setup workable, while a slow charger alone might make it difficult.

Still, many commenters said their own experiences showed that owning an EV without access to a home charger was feasible.

"I don't have a home charger and have been using public charging within a walkable distance. I drive nearly every day and it is working out fine for me," one wrote.

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