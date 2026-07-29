Even without home charging, one EV owner says lower upkeep, no emissions, and smooth power still win

That balance between price and practicality ran through much of the thread.

Many car shoppers treat the lack of home charging as a reason to rule out an electric vehicle. However, a recent conversation on Reddit showed that some drivers would choose electric anyway, even if charging always meant stopping somewhere else.

What's happening?

A thread on Reddit drew a couple hundred comments after one poster challenged the usual advice that people should skip an EV if they cannot charge where they live.

For that poster, the appeal of an EV went beyond fueling logistics.

"After giving it some thought, I'd still get an EV regardless," they said.

They added that even if fast chargers "cost as much as gas," they would still choose an EV because of "less overall maintenance, less moving parts, no emissions and seamless acceleration."

Some commenters were on the same page, while others emphasized the money side of home charging.

As one person said, "Charging at home is also about cost. Cheaper to charge at home generally, and even more so if you're on the right tariff."

That balance between price and practicality ran through much of the thread, with several Redditors saying public charging can be workable as long as buyers know the tradeoffs before committing.

Why does it matter?

A major obstacle to broader EV adoption is that many people do not have a garage, driveway, or other dedicated place to plug in. Renters, apartment dwellers, and residents of dense cities are especially likely to face that problem.

When charging has to happen in public, it can mean more scheduling, more time spent waiting, and sometimes steeper energy costs than overnight charging at home. Even so, several commenters said EVs can still be worth it because they usually require less routine maintenance than gas cars.

One commenter said: "I'd still take an EV over an ICE vehicle just for the maintenance alone."

Another commenter said their sons would not go back because of the "quiet stress-free ride" and fewer mechanical issues.

Higher electricity prices also came up in the discussion.

One commenter said a full home charge for their Tesla used to cost "maybe $16" and now costs "over $25," yet they said that was still far below the "nearly $72" they used to spend filling a Honda with gas — or about "$65 for an equivalent amount of gas range." Even in places where charging has gotten more expensive, many EV owners still say the numbers favor electric.

What can I do?

Before buying, it can help to figure out what charging access would really look like, whether that means nearby fast chargers, Level 2 chargers at grocery stores or parking garages, or workplace charging through an employer.

How much waiting feels acceptable matters, too. The original poster said, "I don't mind waiting 20+ mins to charge."

Drivers with regular commutes or work-from-home schedules may have an easier time building public charging into their routines.

How much money an EV saves can depend on local electricity prices, gas prices, and whether off-peak charging discounts are available. In some places, public fast charging can narrow the savings gap, while home charging can dramatically improve the economics.

Charging convenience is not the only factor, and for some buyers it may matter no more than maintenance needs, ride quality, or cleaner transportation.

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