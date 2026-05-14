No driveway, no charger: City EV owners reveal what street parking really takes

A Reddit post from a Philadelphia resident shopping for an electric vehicle has reignited a question that comes up often in big cities: Is it actually practical to own an EV if you park on the street and don't have a charger at home?

The post, shared in the r/electricvehicles subreddit, prompted dozens of responses from drivers explaining what it really takes to keep an EV charged in dense urban neighborhoods. For renters and city residents without garages or driveways, the discussion touched on one of the biggest obstacles to leaving gas-powered cars behind: figuring out where to plug in.

The original poster said they live in Philadelphia and want to buy an EV before starting a new job, asking other owners without home charging, "Is it feasible?" They also asked, "How do you guys make it work and are there any frequent struggles/challenges you face?"

Many commenters said that owning an EV in the city without access to at-home charging is feasible, but it may take some planning. According to one reply in the Reddit thread, it is "totally doable" when you can count on publicly accessible chargers near you. Others said drivers should look for chargers at grocery stores, malls, and big-box retailers as part of their normal routine.

Several people offered firsthand examples.

"Chicago-based here. No home charger. Street parking," one said. "It requires a bit of forethought but only initially. Then you just build it into your routine and it becomes somewhat habitual."

"I tell my EV-skeptical family that I'm doing EV ownership on hard mode and it's still not that hard," they added.

"Its a bit less convenient than home charging. Not a big deal though if you've got reasonable public charging infrastructure nearby," another added.

For Philadelphia drivers in particular, commenters pointed to a growing charging network. According to local commenters in the Reddit thread, EVgo and Electrify America have convenient charging stations in the area.

Although savings figures vary per your situation, the numbers still point to EVs being cheaper to operate than conventional gas vehicles, especially for anyone able to combine free or inexpensive Level 2 charging with occasional fast charging. For cities, broader EV adoption can also mean less tailpipe pollution on busy streets, helping reduce the soot and smog tied to gas-powered traffic.

The biggest takeaway from the discussion was not simply whether street-parked EV ownership is possible, but whether the local charging ecosystem is developed enough to support it.

In neighborhoods with curbside charging, workplace access, or dependable stations along a regular route, commenters suggested the switch can make sense. In places without those supports, it is more complicated, but with a little bit of planning can be totally achievable.

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