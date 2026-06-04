EV owner says proposed $130 highway fee feels 'punitive' and writes congressman in protest

An EV owner sparked a discussion on Reddit by voicing their frustrations about a proposed $135 annual fee for EV drivers.

In a widely discussed post on r/electricvehicles, the driver said the fee — part of a proposal from the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure in late May — feels less like a fair way to fund roads and more like a penalty for choosing cleaner transportation.

"I am completely in favor of paying some sort of proportionate fee/tax, but this ain't it. This is straight up punitive," the original poster said, adding that they are writing to their local congressman.

Other users agreed with the poster's take.

Many said they were not opposed to contributing to road maintenance, but they questioned whether a flat EV-specific charge is the right way to do it — especially for people who drive relatively few miles each year.

Several commenters noted that some states already impose their own EV registration fees, meaning drivers in those places could get hit twice. Others argued that the proposed fee may be more than what many gas-powered drivers pay annually in federal gas taxes.

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The thread widened into a broader conversation about fairness, with commenters floating alternatives such as mileage-based charges, weight-based fees, and a universal tax for all vehicles.

Flat fees can affect people unevenly. If someone who drives 4,000 miles a year pays the same as someone who drives 20,000 miles, it would undermine the idea that road-use funding reflects actual use. Others argued that heavy vehicles — especially large trucks that do far more damage to roads than light cars — should shoulder more of the burden.

Some commenters went even further, warning that discouraging EV adoption could hurt U.S. competitiveness as the global auto market continues shifting toward electrification.

"Guess America will be left in the dust as the world transitions to EVs," one wrote.

People said they would contact lawmakers, with users urging others to speak up before any proposal becomes law.

"I am preparing to contact my senators and congressmen," one said. "... The fee is a stick to EV owners."

Though this proposal has the potential to charge EV drivers, it shouldn't dissuade you from ditching gas.

Drivers who opt for EVs tend to save big compared to those with conventional gas vehicles via reduced maintenance costs and by dodging volatile and expensive prices at the pump.

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