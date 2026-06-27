EV owners say 275 miles is enough, and their next one may be used or able to power the house

"I have two young kids, so I'm never traveling 300-400 miles at a time anyway."

Owners thinking about their next EV may be reconsidering what really matters.

What's happening?

Over 600 comments have filled a post on Reddit where EV drivers are sharing what their current vehicles have taught them about a future purchase.

For the person who started the thread, two points rose to the top: being more willing to buy a used EV coming off lease now that they trust 3-year-old battery health, and seriously considering a V2H (vehicle-to-home) platform to pair with their solar.

Other commenters suggested that the longest possible range is not necessarily a must-have. One commenter wrote, "I've learned 275-plus miles of range and 150-plus kW charging is more than enough for daily use, and longer trips just require a bit of planning but are completely doable."

Another added, "I have two young kids, so I'm never traveling 300-400 miles at a time anyway." A third person said, "We used to do 3-4 hours in one stretch, but since we started driving an EV, I've come to love our '2 hours max between brakes.'"

Why does it matter?

The discussion reflected how EV ownership can reshape expectations in the real world. Skipping oversized battery packs and considering off-lease used models instead of buying new can lead to meaningful savings.

Used EVs often come with a much lower sticker price than new ones, and owners who feel more confident in battery longevity may be more comfortable taking advantage of those discounts. On top of that, EVs typically save drivers money over time through lower fueling and maintenance costs than gas-powered cars.

V2H, sometimes called V2X (everything) or V2L (load), could also shape what buyers prioritize. If more buyers begin looking for vehicles that can send power back to a home, an EV becomes more than transportation. It can also serve as backup power during outages and work alongside rooftop solar to make home energy use more flexible.

What can I do?

Taken together, the comments highlight a few practical factors to weigh: your real driving habits, charging speed and range, and whether a used model makes sense. A three-year-old EV coming off lease could offer a strong balance of price, battery health, and modern features.

Vehicle-to-home capability also depends on the broader home energy setup. Homeowners can also pair solar panels with efficient electric appliances to drive their utility costs even lower.

For many drivers, the next EV purchase may come down less to chasing the biggest available battery and more to choosing what fits everyday life.

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