EV owners say cabin preconditioning, always-on AC, and no scraping ice are the real game-changers

"I underestimated how stupidly happy it makes me to ride on the sunshine that hit my house."



Range and charging speed tend to dominate EV reviews, but a popular discussion on Reddit's r/electricvehicles showed many owners are more impressed by less flashy features that make everyday driving easier.

In the thread, the original poster asked for others' input on what they were most impressed with about EV ownership and noted, "Everyday ownership can be very different from what reviews focus on."

What's happening?

For one driver in the thread, the underrated standout was stepping into a cabin that was already at the right temperature. They pointed to preconditioning features that can heat or cool the vehicle in advance, often on a schedule and even when the vehicle is still parked in the garage.

"Charging my car with my solar array," another commenter wrote. "... I underestimated how stupidly happy it makes me to ride on the sunshine that hit my house"

Users also emphasized the convenience of keeping heating or air conditioning going after the car was parked. "For me it's being able to leave the climate control on indefinitely," one person said, pointing to its usefulness for everything from grocery stops to car camping.

Someone else put it plainly, stating, "Living in Phoenix where it's been 110 or higher every day this week, this is easily the best thing ever."

Why does it matter?

Specs like 0-to-60 mph times and maximum range may get the attention in reviews, but owners said comfort features can have a bigger effect in everyday life. "This has been such a game changer for my family and my 2 year old," one commenter said.

There can also be a financial benefit. In a gas vehicle, warming up or cooling down the cabin typically means idling the engine and burning fuel. In an EV, preconditioning while plugged in can shift that energy use to grid electricity instead, often at a relatively low cost, especially for owners charging overnight at low rates.

Unlike with a gas vehicle, running an EV's climate control in an enclosed space such as a garage also does not fill the area with tailpipe exhaust, and owners said the feature can make winter mornings easier by avoiding the usual ritual of scraping ice.

EVs can also reduce the engine wear a gas vehicle accumulates. "Fewer moving parts to do maintenance," one user wrote. "I never realized how much of a hassle it was to get my oil changed every few months."

What can I do?

For shoppers, understanding the fine print matters. Know whether the vehicle can precondition while plugged in, how long climate control can remain active, and whether access to those tools depends on a paid subscription.

"This is locked behind a subscription for our Ioniq 5, which I refuse to support," one Redditor said.

People in the discussion also noted that remote climate control is not strictly limited to EVs, as some gas vehicles offer versions of it. However, commenters said EVs often allow more flexibility because they do not need to run an engine.

Others highlighted heated steering wheels, ventilated seats, and scheduled preconditioning as major difference-makers in daily life.

"I haven't de-iced a car in winter for six years now and it's been lovely," one person wrote.

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