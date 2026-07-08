EV owner makes first gas-station stop in 2 months, sparks an 'I don't miss it' discussion

Even many plug-in hybrid owners find they can skip gas stations for weeks or months on end.

One EV owner has shared their story of filling up at the gas station after avoiding it for months.

The simple fill-up, which was for his wife's gas-powered car, incidentally sparked an online debate over the actual advantages of owning electric cars.

What's happening?

The story was shared on Reddit's r/electricvehicles forum, where the poster recounted that uncommon trip back to a gas station for their spouse's gas vehicle. It quickly drew debate in the comments section.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



In the post, the man shared that he was "reminded yet again why I'm never going back to an ICE car… First time at a pump in 2 months for my wife's car, [and I] don't miss this at all!"

Immediately, commenters jumped in with their thoughts and opinions. A large share of the replies centered on preferring home charging over going to a gas station, one of the advantages EV owners mention most often.

When drivers can plug in overnight, the routine can feel much simpler: the car charges at home, there is no separate stop for fuel, no standing next to a pump, and less week-to-week attention spent on refueling.

But not everyone agreed with the post's framing. Some commenters criticized the tone, with at least one calling it "performative."

Others took a more mixed position, saying winter charging slowdowns, road-trip planning, and limited rural charging access are all legitimate issues that can shape the EV ownership experience.

So while some drivers feel almost instantly relieved to leave gas behind, others see the tradeoffs as highly dependent on where they live and how they use their cars.

Why does it matter?

This debate gets past polished marketing and into the everyday reality of owning a car.

For many households, the biggest benefit of an EV isn't speed or novelty; it's convenience. Waking up to a charged battery can be easier than making regular trips to the gas station, especially for commuters with a garage or a driveway outlet.

There can also be meaningful financial benefits. Charging at home is often cheaper per mile than buying gasoline, depending on local electricity rates, and EVs generally avoid expenses such as oil changes. For families putting most of their daily miles on an EV, those savings can add up over time.

At the same time, the Reddit back-and-forth shows why the transition doesn't look the same for everyone. Apartment residents may not have dependable charging access. Cold weather can reduce range. And long-distance drivers in rural areas may still face infrastructure gaps that make gas-powered vehicles feel more practical.

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