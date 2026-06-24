EV owner discovers unexpected drive-in movie perk after ditching the boom box

"I can sit there with my podcast and AC running for hours or days."

Getting ready for a drive-in movie led one EV owner to an exciting realization.

Sharing their revelation in a post on Reddit's r/electricvehicles forum, they explained why the quieter vehicles are far better for "the ol' drive-in theater."

What happened?

The original poster got straight to their argument, writing: "Realized we no longer have to bring a boom box for the audio! (No gas-car idling allowed, ya know?) The EV advantages just keep coming!"

Needing to remember to bring (or buy) a boombox may seem a minor convenience, but it highlights yet another benefit of EV ownership that most drivers likely overlook.

Because many drive-ins broadcast movie sound over FM radio, people in gas cars have often faced a few options: idle the vehicle, use accessory mode and risk draining your 12-volt battery, or bring a separate radio.

The poster added that their old gas vehicle "would drain battery in an hour on accessory, so had to bring a boom box," adding that the theater keeps jumper packs available because "there is always at least one dead battery at the end."

Why does it matter?

Unlike a gas vehicle left idling, an EV can usually run the radio, air conditioning, and other cabin features without the accompanying noise, exhaust, or significant battery use.

That difference can add up. Over the course of a movie, an EV driver can stay comfortable without burning fuel or creating other headaches, and that may mean lower costs and less wear over time.

The benefit goes beyond skipping the boom box. It can also mean less concern about draining a battery in accessory mode or needing a jump later. For people who like drive-ins, car camping, and other such activities, that easy access to power can be a notable benefit.

What are people saying?

Commenters pointed to similar experiences.

"We go to the drive-in frequently. There's always a handful of cars that kill their 12v batteries doing this. I always bring a little jump pack now to help people out," one wrote.

Someone else focused on how different the experience feels in an EV: "'Idling' in an EV is a completely different experience than [in an] ICE car. I can sit there with my podcast and AC running for hours or days. No exhaust. No gas burning. No noise. It's awesome."

Another commenter mentioned a related use case, saying: "They're amazing for car camping too. Most either have a mode or a hack to keep the AC running all night so you can sleep in comfort."

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