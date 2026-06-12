EV owners say mall fast chargers with idle fees are forcing every outing to revolve around the car

Drivers may feel pressure to interrupt their plans and keep checking an app.

For many EV drivers, the challenge isn't just finding a charger — it's finding the right kind of charger for where they're already headed.

The conversation started with an EV owner asking why so many malls and other destination-style locations rely on Level 3 fast chargers, which often come with idle fees.

They argued that if you're planning to spend one to three hours inside a theater, restaurant, or shopping center, a super-fast charger can be a poor fit because it forces you to rush back out to move your car.

"I don't want to run my day around the car charging," the original poster wrote.

The poster later clarified that they weren't against fast charging altogether, only the idea that every site needs the fastest possible setup.

Interstate routes, convenience stores, and other quick-stop locations were presented as better fits for high-speed charging, while malls, movie theaters, and similar destinations were described as needing more Level 2 stations or slower DC fast chargers.

Many commenters agreed, though not everyone saw it that way.

Some said malls still need fast chargers because many drivers stay only 20 to 90 minutes. Others argued that the real answer is variety: a mix of slower and faster chargers in the same parking lot.

Charger speed can affect both cost and convenience. One commenter said lower-power DC chargers at nearby malls are "a full 10 cents per kWh cheaper than 50-100kW chargers."

Another described paying nearly $4 for just five minutes on a time-based public charger when they needed only enough energy to get home.

That kind of pricing can make public charging feel stressful, especially when idle fees kick in before a meal or movie is over. Instead of letting charging happen in the background, drivers may feel pressure to interrupt their plans and keep checking an app.

Not every driver has access to home charging. Apartment residents, workers, and travelers can benefit from public chargers that better match how long they'll be parked.

A slower charger at a hotel, office, or mall may not refill a battery rapidly, but it can still add meaningful range when a car would already be sitting there.

Some commenters pointed to Europe and China as examples of places with more destination charging and lower-power options for longer stops.

Several people also said providers such as EVgo and ChargePoint seem to be shifting toward more Level 2 deployment.

Other replies suggested a broader rethink: more Level 1 outlets in workplaces and apartments, more Level 2 chargers in hotels, and medium-speed DC chargers in places where people typically stay one to two hours.

That kind of approach could spread charging access across more parking spaces instead of concentrating power in a small number of expensive fast-charging stalls.

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