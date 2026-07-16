EV mechanic sits down for 10 questions and reveals why he chose electric car repair

"Anything else on the car is just normal car stuff."

One of the biggest questions drivers still have about electric cars is simple: Who fixes them when something goes wrong?

A new Q&A from an EV mechanic offers a rare ground-level answer — along with a personal explanation of why he chose to build a career around electric vehicle repair.

What's happening?

In an episode of Out of Spec Renew, EV repair technician Alex fields 10 wide-ranging questions about his career. He shares that his interest in electric vehicles began in high school, when he transformed a motorcycle into an electric-powered bike.

Today, he says he loves working on anything "new or interesting" and draws inspiration from anyone who is "really good at automotive diagnostics and repair stuff."

Besides the batteries, high-voltage powertrain, and "mechanical stuff" unique to EVs, Alex demystifies EV repair by saying that "anything else on the car is just normal car stuff," such as brakes and suspensions. All in all, he presents his career as a practical, accessible, and fun path with plenty of room for growth.

"Cheers for the time and effort you put in," one commenter wrote. "The more heads that there's out there fixing stuff the better position we're all in."

Why does it matter?

As more drivers buy electric cars, technicians with EV expertise become increasingly valuable.

For consumers, confidence in repair options can play a major role in the decision to go electric. But getting an EV fixed should be less common compared to a gas guzzler, since it has fewer moving parts that could break.

EVs also do not need oil changes, and regenerative braking can help reduce wear on brake components. Depending on local electricity prices and gas costs, many drivers may save on energy while also minimizing service visits for engine-related maintenance.

What can I do?

If you are considering an EV, research service options before making a purchase.

Ask local dealerships and independent repair shops whether they have technicians trained to work on high-voltage systems, and compare what you currently spend on gas with what home or public charging would likely cost. For many households, the numbers can be appealing even before rebates or tax credits are factored in.

For anyone thinking about working on EVs, the technician suggests there is room for mechanics to build careers around the next generation of vehicles.

"I want to be like Alex when I grow up," one viewer remarked. "I'm 46 years old right now."

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