EV charging company achieves major feat by constructing public charger in just a week

With this development, Ionna has lofty expectations for the future expansion of its charging network.

Public electric vehicle chargers usually take weeks or months to install. However, Ionna, a young but quickly growing EV charging company, just constructed one in under a week.

According to a report by Inside EVs, Ionna, which just celebrated its second anniversary and its 100th U.S. EV charging station, partnered with EV infrastructure developer 3V3i to accomplish the ultra-quick installation.

The new charging station came online in just five business days, which is half the time of 3V3i's previous record.

Faster construction timelines mean public EV charging stations can be built more quickly and distributed more widely, making EVs more practical for everyday use and long road trips. With expanded networks, lines at charging hubs should shorten and wait times should improve.

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According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the average EV driver can save up to $1,750 on maintenance and fuel costs every year by upgrading to an electric vehicle. Over an EV's lifespan, that equates to around $24,000 in savings.

However, for most EV owners, charging at home can boost those savings even further by taking advantage of lower electricity rates. If you're considering a home upgrade, Qmerit can help by connecting you with free installation estimates for Level 2 chargers.

Easier at-home charging options and the faster deployment of public chargers like this could help address one of the biggest barriers to widespread EV adoption in the U.S.: the difficulty of charging.

"Speed of deployment is one of the biggest challenges facing EV infrastructure expansion," a 3V3i spokesperson said, per Inside EVs. "Our prefab manufacturing model allows charging networks to dramatically reduce construction timelines, lower project costs, and bring charging capacity online faster."

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With this development, Ionna has lofty expectations for the future expansion of its charging network. It plans to have no fewer than 30,000 fully operational charging bays by 2030.

As of now, Ionna has 1,000 bays built, 4,700 more contracted, and nearly 1,500 under construction.

If you already own an EV, but don't have an at-home charger, Qmerit can help you find the best system for your home and budget. With a Level 2 charger, you can take advantage of the cheap electricity costs at home while enjoying quick charging speeds.

If you're looking to push your savings even further, you might want to consider installing solar panels. By collecting energy from the sun to charge your vehicle, you're reducing your costs and helping the environment.

EnergySage is a helpful place to start. It can connect you with vetted installers who offer concierge-level support and can help you save up to $10,000 through competitive bids.

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