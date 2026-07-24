In Missouri, a new EV charging concept pairs covered stalls, indoor lounges, and lodging

The company's pitch emphasizes the overall experience, not just the charger itself.

California EV charging startup Rangeway wants to make charging feel less like a stop in the far corner of a parking lot and more like a destination in its own right.

The company is bringing that concept to Missouri, where it says EV travelers could eventually find covered charging areas, indoor lounges, and even motel-style overnight lodging.

What's happening?

According to CleanTechnica, California EV charging startup Rangeway has picked the St. Louis area for its initial expansion as the U.S. EV market continues dealing with uncertainty after the federal EV tax credit ended early.

Rangeway describes four formats: covered "Trailhead" stations, enclosed "Waystation" and "Basecamp" lounges, and, as CleanTechnica reported, a boutique motel-style concept with modular rooms and off-grid charging for overnight stays.

In June, the company announced Rangeway St. Louis, a joint venture with sustainable building firm LoüTeq. Under the arrangement, LoüTeq founder and CEO Luke Schuette is set to take on a design and construction leadership role at Rangeway.

Rangeway founder and CEO Zak Winnick said Schuette shares the company's vision for charging: "He thinks about hospitality-driven EV charging the same way we do, as a design and experience problem rather than an infrastructure problem."

Why does it matter?

One of the biggest barriers to switching to an EV is whether chargers are reliable, convenient, and comfortable to use. Even though Missouri charges EV owners an annual fee of $150 for passenger vehicles, which doesn't help EV adoption, there is still significant interest in the state for electric vehicles.

St. Louis has stood out for charger density, and utility Ameren has promoted off-peak EV charging rates while noting, as CleanTechnica reported, that the typical EV driver may save as much as $1,300 annually on fuel and roughly 50% on maintenance over a vehicle's life.

The project reflects a shift in charging design, as companies compete on speed, coverage, and the overall experience they offer drivers.

What's being done?

Rangeway is pairing its design ambitions with technology to support reliability in harder-to-serve locations. Its team includes driver-assistance platform ChargeMate, charger-reliability monitor WattsUp, vision ID and payments company Juice Serve, and California energy firm HyWatts.

HyWatts provides modular systems that blend solar power, battery storage, and hydrogen-ready components so Rangeway can build in places with limited grid capacity. Sam Ruben, chief business officer and co-founder of HyWatts, said in a November press statement, "There are incredible destinations along scenic corridors that lack the grid infrastructure for reliable fast charging. HyWatts changes that equation."

Rangeway is not alone in rethinking the charging stop. IONNA, backed by major automakers — including BMW, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, and Toyota — has also been rolling out lounge-style sites and a new "Rechargeries @ Circle K" plan that will expand charging at dozens of convenience store locations.

EV charging companies are increasingly treating the stop itself as part of the product, and increasing charging options across the country is a big win for drivers who don't want to rely on fluctuating gas prices.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.