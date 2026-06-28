EVs hide no flaws: One test-drive detail can spare you years of rattles, creaks, and road noise

"There's no engine noise to mask them."

One of the biggest perks of driving an electric vehicle is how quiet it can be. But that same silence can become a drawback if buyers overlook one important detail during a test drive.

A driver took to Reddit to share what they thought was an often overlooked aspect of EV buying: cabin noise.

What's happening?

In the r/electricvehicles subreddit, one poster explained that in a gas-powered car, engine sound can cover up smaller noises, but in an EV, those same sounds can become much easier to hear.

For drivers who are especially bothered by repetitive noises, that can matter a lot.

"Because there's no engine noise to mask them, little rattles, creaks, clunks, wind noise, and road noise become much more noticeable," the original poster wrote.

They added that shoppers looking for a quiet interior should use the test drive to check for "seatbelt rattles, sunroof creaks and dashboard noise," since these will be heard every day after purchase.

Why does it matter?

EVs are appealing in part because they can provide a smoother, calmer driving experience while also offering lower fueling and maintenance costs than gas-powered cars. But if the cabin develops irritating noises — or already has them when new — that sense of comfort can disappear.

Cabin noise is something drivers experience on every commute, grocery run, and road trip. A minor rattle from a seatbelt or a creak from a sunroof might seem small at the dealership, but over months or years, it can become a constant frustration.

As EVs become more widespread and technology improves, small changes in overall quality and quietness can quickly become a major selling point.

What can I do?

If you're shopping for an EV, treat noise testing as an essential part of the buying process rather than an afterthought. During a test drive, try driving on multiple road surfaces, listen at both city and highway speeds, and keep the stereo off for at least part of the trip.

Pay close attention to common problem areas, such as seatbelts tapping plastic panels, the dashboard, cargo covers, door seals, and sunroofs. If possible, drive on rougher pavement and in crosswinds, since that is often when road and wind noise become more noticeable.

It may also help to read owner forums after narrowing down your options. Professional reviews often focus on range, software, acceleration, and charging, while owners may be more likely to mention the smaller noises that emerge. Catching that before buying could save drivers the hassle of repeated service visits — or years of living with a car that is efficient but irritating.

If you do end up with a little unwanted rattle, one commenter under the Reddit post suggested double-sided sticky tape to secure anything that moves but shouldn't.

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