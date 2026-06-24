Leaving an EV in a freezing garage all winter sounds risky until you hear what actually hurts batteries

"I'd suspect mice and other pests will be an issue far more than the battery ever will be."

For drivers in colder parts of the United States, leaving an electric vehicle in a freezing garage can sound like a recipe for EV battery damage.

But a recent Reddit discussion suggests the bigger concerns may not be the winter temperatures many people fear most.

What's happening?

A Reddit user weighing a vehicle purchase for a family vacation property in the Upper Midwest said, "It's cheaper to buy a car than for every family to rent one all summer long." But they wanted to know whether an EV used seasonally could simply remain on a charger in a garage through the winter.

In the Reddit discussion, much of the response centered on the idea that cold by itself is generally not what harms an EV battery during long periods of storage.

One commenter wrote, "Cold does not harm the battery by itself. Long term high charge levels and heat are the big degraders. A cold garage actually slows aging."

Another added, "If it's going to sit for long stretches, I'd say set the max charge to maybe 60% and leave it plugged in."

As a third commenter put it, "I'd suspect mice and other pests will be an issue far more than the battery ever will be."

Why does EV battery care matter?

For people considering an EV for a vacation home, cabin, or other seasonal property, fear of battery damage can be enough to kill the idea before it gets off the ground.

A second vehicle that sits unused for months can be costly, no matter what powers it. In this case, the original poster was already weighing a one-time purchase against repeated car rentals over the summer.

Using the right setup can help an EV safely remain parked through winter. That could help families avoid recurring rental costs while also sidestepping some of the upkeep tied to a gas-powered vehicle.

What can I do?

Across the thread, people recommended against leaving the battery sitting at a very high charge for months. Using the manufacturer's storage guidance if the vehicle has it can also help.

Because commenters said vehicles handle long-term storage and 12-volt management differently, they noted that the best approach can vary by model. One commenter said, "Factory recommendation for NMC is usually to charge it to around 50% and leave it unplugged. Enable 'deep sleep' if available."

Another person suggested putting "a tender on the 12v," taking weight off the tires to help prevent flat spots, and checking the garage for mice or other critters before spring.

That kind of planning could make an EV more practical as a shared summer car, especially if the alternative is paying for rental cars again and again.

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