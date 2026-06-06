EU moves to boost homegrown satellite rivals as it pushes back on Musk's Starlink expansion

At issue is who controls critical communications infrastructure when a crisis hits.

Europe is nearing a satellite decision that could reshape who keeps your phone connected when cell towers go down — and Elon Musk's Starlink is at the center of it.

A reported move by the European Commission would favor regional operators over major U.S. companies in a key spectrum decision, setting off a high-stakes fight over internet access, emergency communications, and tech independence.

Euronews reported that the commission is expected to decide which operators can use the EU-harmonized 2 GHz band for mobile satellite services.

The decision could carry major implications for the future of satellite-to-phone connectivity across Europe.

Starlink leads the global satellite internet market with more than 10,000 low-orbit satellites, while its closest rival, Amazon's Project Kuiper, only recently launched its first commercial constellation.

The European Union's reported plan would back European operators rather than allow Starlink or Kuiper to expand further in that part of the spectrum, particularly as the technology develops to support direct-to-device connections.

"Satellite connectivity is a key piece of our technological sovereignty, our security, and our defence," European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier told Euronews.

At issue is who controls critical communications infrastructure when a crisis hits.

Satellite communications took on new geopolitical importance after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, when Starlink helped restore connectivity after ground infrastructure was damaged.

More recently, Ukraine reportedly regained territory after disabling thousands of illicit Russian Starlink terminals.

The 2 GHz band is already used in limited cases, including to help smartphones reach emergency services when there is no mobile coverage.

Expanding that capability could make communications systems more resilient during natural disasters and service outages and in rural areas where coverage remains weak.

The EU appears to be betting that stronger homegrown satellite providers could provide greater security and reduce reliance on foreign operators for essential communications.

In theory, that could stabilize costs and give telecom providers more leverage.

But pushing competitors out of the market could limit competition, even as Europe argues it is protecting public safety and national resilience.

European officials have framed the issue as one of sovereignty. Regnier also said that in a shifting geopolitical environment, "EU-wide satellite connectivity becomes synonymous with resilience, security, and capability."

The United States has signaled a different view. Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr warned that if Europe favors local providers, Washington may consider "reciprocal treatment" for European satellite companies that operate in the U.S.

At the same time, Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius has reportedly pushed for the EU's IRIS² system to receive some of that spectrum as well, suggesting that even within the EU, the debate over commercial access versus defense priorities remains far from settled.

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