Rare Eurasian lynx is caught on camera in India for only the second confirmed sighting in the Eastern Himalayas

The finding also shows why noninvasive monitoring tools such as camera traps are so valuable.

One of the Eastern Himalayas' most elusive predators has turned up in a new region.

A newly captured image has given Sikkim, a state in northeastern India, its first documented Eurasian lynx sighting on camera. The image is only the second confirmed, photographed sighting of the species in the Eastern Himalayas.

What happened?

According to a report from The Federal, state forest and environmental officials said the cat was recorded in January by a remote camera placed at an elevation of 17,224 feet.

Officials said the camera was part of a long-running effort by Sikkim's forest and environment department and WWF-India to monitor snow leopards and rangelands.

For Sikkim, the image is a notable conservation development and gives researchers another clue about where the species lives.

This medium-sized cat is adapted to frigid, high-elevation landscapes and is typically identified by the tufts on its ears and its short tail.

Until now, the region had only one photographic confirmation of the species, recorded last year in Arunachal Pradesh.

With two camera-based records now on the map, scientists have more reason to think the lynx's eastern Himalayan range may be larger than once thought, The Federal noted.

Why does it matter?

Rare predators are often a sign that an ecosystem is functioning well enough to support a complex food web.

The finding also shows why noninvasive monitoring tools such as camera traps are so valuable.

They can reveal animals that are exceptionally difficult to spot in person, helping conservation teams make smarter decisions about habitat protection without disturbing the species they are trying to protect.

Sikkim Chief Wildlife Warden D. Manjunatha said the sighting offers progress for conservation in the area.

"The photographic confirmation of the Eurasian lynx in the Tso Lhamo plateau is a proud moment for Sikkim. It highlights the ecological significance of our high-altitude rangelands and reinforces our commitment to protecting these fragile ecosystems," he said, per The Federal.

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