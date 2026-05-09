No one wants to pay to clean up microplastics — so you might have to

If polluters are not held financially responsible, the burden will fall directly on citizens and local communities.

Europe is trying to ensure that companies responsible for polluting wastewater help pay to clean it up. But as pharmaceutical manufacturers push to delay that requirement, households and local communities could end up footing the bill instead.

At the center of the debate is a 2024 European Union wastewater directive requiring large treatment plants to add an extra stage of purification, according to Politico.

Under the bloc's "polluter pays" principle, pharmaceutical and cosmetics companies selling products in Europe would be required to cover at least 80% of those costs, preventing the burden from falling on residents.

Now, the pharmaceutical industry is lobbying Brussels to pause the requirement, arguing the added expense could make generic drugs too costly to produce and worsen medicine shortages.

The effort has gained support within the European Parliament's largest group, the European People's Party, which now backs a "stop-the-clock" delay while lawmakers reconsider who should ultimately pay.

That uncertainty matters because wastewater operators are already making long-term infrastructure decisions. If industry payments are delayed or weakened, cities may hesitate to move forward with expensive upgrades, slowing progress toward cleaner waterways and better public health.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

One growing concern in wastewater pollution is the spread of microplastics, tiny plastic particles that are now found in virtually every waterway. Communities that rely on local water sources may be especially vulnerable, facing higher health risks and increased costs to remove these contaminants from water supplies.

A European Commission study published in December estimated that once fully implemented in 2045, the annual cost to pharmaceutical and cosmetics companies could total between €1.48 billion ($1.7 billion) and €1.8 billion ($2.1 billion).

In what the study described as a "purely hypothetical scenario," passing the full 80% cost through medicine prices would amount to roughly €2.60 ($3.06) to €3.20 ($3.77) per EU citizen annually.

Industry groups argue those figures underestimate the impact, particularly for generic drugmakers operating on thin margins.

"Nobody's going to sell a medicine at a 100% loss," said Adrian van den Hoven, director general of Medicines for Europe, according to Politico. "We don't do charity."

Medicines for Europe warned that some companies could be forced to raise prices sharply or stop supplying certain treatments altogether.

But former Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius told Politico that the Commission's analysis suggests the additional costs "wouldn't be so dramatic."

Municipal leaders and water utilities warned that if polluters are not required to pay, the costs could instead fall on local governments and ratepayers, especially in smaller or rural communities where water service is already more expensive.

According to Politico, in Vilnius, one utility estimated that a €40 million (more than $47 million) upgrade could increase water tariffs by about 14% even if industry covers 80% of the costs — but by as much as 69% if it does not.

"If polluters are not held financially responsible, the burden will fall directly on citizens and local communities — and that is neither fair nor sustainable," Cologne Councilor Andreas Wolter told Politico.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.