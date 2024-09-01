Ethiopia takes major step in EV cars — here's what this could mean

Locally assembled and imported electric cars comprise nearly 10% of Ethiopia's current total ICE vehicle registrations, according to CleanTechnica.

While a small percentage of the Ethiopian population drives cars, the country is moving closer and closer to a society that solely uses electric vehicles.

In January, Ethiopia became the first country in the world to ban importing gas-powered passenger vehicles as part of a government-led effort to get more EVs on its streets.

The country also slashed customs tax on imported cars. For vehicles fully assembled in Ethiopia, there is an exemption of "customs duty, excise tax, value added tax, and surtax," according to a statement from the country's Ministry of Finance. As CNN noted, before being banned, gas-powered vehicles were taxed up to 200%.

Now, the import tax for fully assembled EVs is just 15% and only 5% for partially assembled vehicles, as relayed by CleanTechnica.

Locally assembled and imported electric cars comprise nearly 10% of Ethiopia's current total ICE vehicle registrations, according to CleanTechnica. The country's 10-year target goal of 148,000 electric cars was nearly met just two years in, and around 90% of the EVs imported to Africa are used vehicles, which puts them into a more affordable price range.

Assefa Hadis Hagos, an Ethiopian transportation adviser who spoke with CNN, said the government has a "commitment" to reducing pollution from gas-powered cars. The movement toward EVs also benefits the country's economy due to how expensive it has become to import fuel — 96% of Ethiopia's electricity comes from clean hydropower, according to the outlet.

Car ownership rates are significantly lower in Ethiopia than in the United States, with only one car for every 100 people. High taxes on gas-powered vehicles have also encouraged the use of public transportation.

However, individuals who purchase EVs save money on routine maintenance and fuel — around $1,500 per year — and can operate their vehicles without tailpipe pollution.

EV growth throughout Africa has been on the rise as of late. Last year, Uber rolled out an electric bike fleet in Kenya, and Ethiopia added its first fleet of electric buses in March.

Despite the absence of tailpipe pollution, there is fear that mining for minerals to create EV batteries may similarly impact the environment. EV drivers in Ethiopia have also found it difficult to find charging stations and mechanics who know how to perform proper maintenance. However, some reports indicate that regardless of the manufacturing, EVs are still a better option for reducing pollution.

Meklit Mussie, a resident of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, bought a Volkswagen ID.4 electric car in December 2023 but hasn't been able to drive it as often due to a lack of charging options.

"Driving an electric car has its perks because you don't have to suffer when there is a shortage of fuel, which has been happening often," Mussie said, according to Rest of World. "But at the same time, we don't have a consistent and reliable electricity supply either."

Ethiopia is working to resolve these challenges. "The government is committed to expanding deployment of infrastructure throughout the country, including the capital, Addis Ababa," Yizengaw Yitayih, a senior climate change expert in Ethiopia's Ministry of Transport and Logistics, told Rest of World.

With a ban on gas-powered imports and a massive reduction in taxes for electric vehicles, Ethiopia has paved the way for a less polluted future.

