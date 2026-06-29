Australia's 'walking' shark crosses land and survives up to 2 hours in low oxygen

At roughly 3 feet long, the shark uses paddle-like fins to move itself across the seafloor.

Among the marine animals getting noticed on Reddit, few are as unusual as the epaulette shark, a species that can "walk" along the seafloor and even make its way over exposed ground between tide pools.

The unusual animal offers a glimpse of how some species have adapted to survive in places where conditions can change by the hour.

What happened?

A video from National Geographic recently resurfaced on Reddit. The footage spotlights the epaulette shark, or Hemiscyllium ocellatum, and the caption explains that the small reef shark lives around northern Australia and New Guinea.

(Click here if the embedded video doesn't appear.)

At roughly 3 feet long, the shark uses paddle-like fins to move across the seafloor. When tides shift, that same motion can carry it over short exposed stretches of reef or land between tide pools.

The post explains epaulette sharks belong to one of the most recently emerged shark lineages, dating to about 9 million years ago. It also notes that they can tolerate very low oxygen levels for around two hours, helping them endure habitats that are often harsh and unstable.

Why does it matter?

The epaulette shark's odd-looking movement is a reminder that some animals have developed remarkable tools for surviving environmental stress, especially in fragile reef systems that are under growing pressure.

Despite the impressive adaptations, species that survive harsh conditions still live in habitats vulnerable to warming waters and other human-driven disruptions. Even the most unique species are at risk of reduced populations or extinction in the face of rapidly changing environments.

What are people saying?

Under the post, some commenters marveled at the unique species and joked about the animal's abilities.

"They are absolutely stunning creatures," one user wrote.

"Gotta walk before you can run … get me outta here," one user joked.

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