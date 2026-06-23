'It's been 15 years': Seven endangered cheetah cubs born at UK zoo mark conservation win

Only about 7,000 cheetahs remain in the wild, including fewer than 600 northern cheetahs.

Whipsnade Zoo in the United Kingdom has welcomed seven endangered cheetah cubs, a development conservationists see as a rare piece of encouraging news.

The arrivals are the zoo's first cheetah births in 15 years.

What happened?

Two litters were born within five days at the Bedfordshire zoo: Amira, a first-time mother, had four cubs on May 18, and her sibling Zara later delivered three, according to Talker News.

Together, the cubs strengthen an international breeding initiative for the endangered northern cheetah subspecies, Acinonyx jubatus soemmeringii.

Sarah McGregor, section manager of the predators team, said: "We're absolutely delighted to have seven healthy cheetah cubs at the Zoo."

Describing how the females have adapted to caring for their young, she said, "Amira and Zara have taken to motherhood wonderfully, and we've seen them nuzzling, cleaning, and feeding their cubs diligently over our CCTV cameras."

McGregor added: "It's been 15 years since cheetah cubs were last born at Whipsnade, so these seven new additions are really something special."

Why does it matter?

According to the zoo, cheetah numbers worldwide have fallen by more than 90% since 1900, driven by habitat loss and fragmentation, the illegal pet trade, and human-wildlife conflict.

Only about 7,000 cheetahs remain in the wild, including fewer than 600 northern cheetahs, so each successful birth matters for the subspecies' survival and for maintaining genetic diversity through closely managed breeding programs.

Protecting vulnerable wildlife supports healthier ecosystems, while zoo-based conservation efforts can raise public awareness, support research, and connect families and communities with animals they may otherwise never encounter.

What are people saying?

McGregor said the significance of the cubs extends well beyond Whipsnade itself.

"They're not only so important for the conservation breeding program, but represent a continuation of a long history of successfully breeding cheetahs at Whipsnade Zoo, in an incredibly special year for us," she said.

She also linked the births to the wider mission of ZSL, the conservation charity behind the zoo: "It's really significant to have these cubs in the year that ZSL celebrates its 200th birthday; a sign of our continued efforts to conserve threatened species and create a world where wildlife can thrive."

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