This sea slug steals algae's chloroplasts, and then starts living off sunlight

"For a second I thought it was an overhead shot of a lush golf hole."

At first glance, it looks more like a tiny leaf than a sea creature.

But one post is reminding people that some of the most astonishing examples of clean energy are already happening in nature.

What happened?

Reddit users in r/NatureIsF***ingLit are spotlighting Elysia viridis, a vivid green sea slug with a remarkable ability: It takes chloroplasts from algae and uses them to capture sunlight for energy.

As the post stated, "These seaslugs are capable of photosynthesis via stolen chloroplasts, which they extract from their food — Codium green algae."

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

In the comments, the original poster described it this way: "The Elysia viridis, the solar-powered sea slug, is a unique marine creature."

The video, credited to Igor Adameyko of The Story of A Biologist, shows the tiny animal in a leaf-like form.

The poster also said the slug uses kleptoplasty, keeping the algae's chloroplasts instead of digesting them and using them to "photosynthesize sunlight into energy."

Why does it matter?

Elysia viridis highlights both the richness of biodiversity and how much the natural world can still teach us.

Even as rooftop solar panels and home batteries become more common, this sea slug is a reminder that nature has been using solar power for far longer.

The poster wrote, "Because its body acts as a tiny solar panel, the slug can survive on the energy produced by the stolen chloroplasts for days or even up to a few months without eating any food."

What are people saying?

Many commenters were stunned by how much the slug resembles a plant.

One person wrote, "For a second I thought it was an overhead shot of a lush golf hole."

Another commenter summed up the visual confusion even more directly: "It even looks like a leaf what the hell."

The original poster called the animal "one of the very few animals capable of engaging in photosynthesis — a trait that allows it to act like a crawling green leaf."

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