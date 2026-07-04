Photos posted by Elon Musk's mother of his 55th birthday spark debate after users notice strange detail

There was a visible "Made With AI" label on one of the images, only for that tag to disappear later.

Photos posted by Elon Musk's mother for her son's 55th birthday are drawing attention online, as they appear to have been generated or enhanced by artificial intelligence.

The images, shared from Maye Musk's X account, sparked arguments about AI use and revived a long-running theory on the social platform X that Musk may have been posting as his mother.

What happened?

According to Futurism, Maye Musk's X account posted two birthday photos on June 28. In one, Musk appeared to be blowing out candles on a cake styled like a SpaceX Starship. The other showed Lego pieces arranged to resemble an off-planet colony.

"Happy birthday to my wonderful son," the post said. "Elon Musk has given me 55 years of joy. It's so much fun to celebrate with family and friends. His cake is a rocket and a Moon base."

Happy birthday to my wonderful son. @elonmusk has given me 55 years of joy.

It's so much fun to celebrate with family and friends.

His cake is a rocket and a moon base 🎂🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/IAvuuNhAv7 — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) June 28, 2026

Futurism noted that questions grew after users spotted a visible "Made With AI" label on one of the images, only for that tag to disappear later. From there, people debated whether the pictures were entirely AI-generated or had simply been edited after the fact.

The post also reignited a separate line of speculation about the account itself. Futurism reported that some users on X returned to a theory that Musk may have been posting through his mother's profile, citing an earlier exchange in which Maye Musk's account referred to Maye in the third person.

Why does it matter?

The episode reflects growing uncertainty online about what people are seeing.

When high-profile accounts share images that may be AI-made or AI-enhanced without clear disclosure, it becomes harder to sort fact from fiction on the same feeds where people get news about weather, public policy, and their communities.

AI tools also come with environmental costs, as the data centers that power them consume large amounts of electricity and water.

AI's rapid expansion can strain local resources while making already noisy online conversations even less reliable.

What are people saying?

People in the post's replies offered harsh critiques of the images.

"You made your son's birthday picture with AI?" one user questioned.

"This is just sad," another wrote.

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