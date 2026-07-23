Why elephant seals look like they're falling apart during a catastrophic molt

What may look like illness or injury for elephant seals is a normal part of their life cycle.

Photos shared online are giving people a closer look at the catastrophic molt, one of the animal kingdom's most intense makeover processes.

While elephant seals may appear patchy and peeling, they are actually going through a dramatic and entirely natural annual reset.

What's happening?

In an Instagram post, marine conservation organization Oceana (@oceana) shared photos of elephant seals covered in loose fur and peeling skin during their yearly molt cycle. The images also showed adorable penguins going through their molts, too.

Each year, elephant seals spend several weeks on shore while the old fur and the outermost layer of their skin slough off. Instead of shedding gradually the way many mammals do, they replace the whole coat in one concentrated stretch.

During their catastrophic molts, the animals often look scruffy, blotchy, and uncomfortable as fresh fur and skin replace the old layer. But it is necessary for them to remove the old fur and skin.

Why does it matter?

Molting elephant seals need time on shore to rest and recover while their new coat and skin come in.

If beachgoers assume a molting seal needs help and get too close, they may put both themselves and the animal at risk. Human interference can create extra stress for marine mammals, especially when they are already going through a physically demanding stage.

Even though they appear sluggish, these large seals are powerful wild animals that can pose a danger to people. When fully grown, these animals can weigh up to 8,800 pounds.

Elephant seals depend on healthy coastlines and oceans, and their behavior can reflect how closely marine wildlife health is tied to ecosystem conditions.

What can I do?

If you see an elephant seal on land, the best response is to give it space. Keep your distance, keep pets away, and follow any posted guidance from wildlife agencies or local beach managers.

A molting seal may look rough, but that does not automatically mean it needs intervention. When in doubt, contacting a local marine mammal rescue or wildlife authority is safer than approaching the animal yourself.

People can also support organizations and policies that protect marine habitats, reduce pollution, and preserve coastal areas where seals rest. Even simple choices, such as respecting beach closures and sharing accurate information, can help reduce stress on wildlife.

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