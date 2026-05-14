California city launches state's first fully electric trash and recycling fleet

The city is betting that the move can help it reach a key climate goal.

Residents of San Pablo may start to notice something different on trash day: much less noise and air pollution. The Northern California city has partnered with Republic Services in what city officials described as California's first fully electric residential recycling and waste collection fleet, according to a Local News Matters article.

San Pablo announced April 21 that five electric collection trucks are now serving residents. According to city officials, the fleet is also one of the first in the nation to provide zero-emission residential waste and recycling services.

According to Local News Matters, the trucks are McNeilus Volterra EVs and include 360-degree cameras, automated braking, and lane-departure sensors. The move is tied to San Pablo's Climate Action Plan and a goal of cutting carbon pollution 30% below 2005 levels by 2035.

City leaders also said the new vehicles should improve local air quality while making neighborhood pickups quieter. That means the benefits are not just long-term or abstract. For residents, this could show up as cleaner air, less early-morning street noise, and safer operations on neighborhood roads.

Waste trucks are a regular part of daily life, but they are typically heavy-duty vehicles that burn a lot of fuel and produce significant tailpipe pollution. Swapping even a handful of those trucks for electric models can make a noticeable difference in communities where routes run week after week.

That is especially important in residential neighborhoods, where people live, walk, bike, and wait for school buses near collection routes. Electric trucks produce no tailpipe emissions, which helps reduce harmful air pollution linked to respiratory and cardiovascular problems.

FROM OUR PARTNER Support pets in need with these special-edition memory foam shoes BOBS from Skechers has helped over 2 million shelter pets around the world — and the charity program just announced this year’s Paws for a Cause design-winning sneakers. These "hound huggers" and "kitten kicks" sneakers are machine washable and equipped with memory foam insoles. Plus, they were designed by passionate students who were inspired by their very own rescue pets. BOBS from Skechers is also committed to donating half a million dollars to the Best Friends Animal Society this year to help every dog and cat experience the safety and support of a loving home. Learn More

While this rollout focuses on city services, many of the same benefits that apply to electric passenger vehicles also apply here. EVs can save money on fuel — especially with today's fuel prices — and require less routine maintenance because they have fewer moving parts and do not need oil changes.

As more cities test electric service vehicles, San Pablo's rollout could offer a model for other communities looking to cut emissions without sacrificing essential services. Cleaner fleets, quieter streets, and lower maintenance needs are all part of the appeal.

For anyone considering their transportation choices, many of the same advantages apply to personal EV ownership. Charging at home is significantly cheaper than relying on public chargers, and companies like Qmerit can make it easy.

Installing solar panels can further increase EV savings, since charging with your own power is cheaper than using public stations or drawing electricity from the grid.

San Pablo's announcement shows how EVs are moving beyond personal cars to become essential to public services. With five electric trucks now on the road, the city is betting that cleaner, quieter, safer collection can help it move toward its 2035 pollution-reduction goal.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.