Electric vehicles take No. 1 in Germany for the first time, beating gas, diesel, and hybrids

"Germany just did something it has never done before in the entire history of the automobile."

For more than a century, Germany has been synonymous with the automobile industry. However, the country's latest sales milestone shows that people's purchasing priorities may be changing.

For the first time, battery electric vehicles have become the top-selling vehicles in Germany, moving ahead of gasoline, diesel, and hybrid models.

What happened?

YouTuber The Electric Viking (@ElectricViking) highlighted the milestone in a recent video, saying: "Germany just did something it has never done before in the entire history of the automobile."

"Let me take you through the numbers because they tell a story that legacy auto probably doesn't want told," the creator added.

Recently, EVs reached a record 28.4% share of the German market. That was enough to make fully electric cars the top choice in a nation whose gas-powered vehicles have long shaped the industry.

Much of that momentum came from strong sales of EVs such as the Skoda Elroq, Tesla's Model Y, and Volkswagen's ID.3.

Why does it matter?

Higher EV demand can encourage manufacturers to build more electric models, improve features, and compete more aggressively on price. That can make it easier for more drivers to find an option that fits their budget and lifestyle.

As more EVs hit the road, the demand for charging stations will likely increase, leading to further expansion of EV-charging infrastructure. This, in turn, could make EV ownership more practical for more people, leading to a self-reinforcing cycle of growth.

Unlike gas-powered cars and trucks, EVs do not burn gasoline or diesel while operating, which means they can help reduce tailpipe emissions in cities and communities where traffic is part of daily life.

The transition to EVs in Germany already has had an impact on air quality. According to The Electric Viking, Germany has reportedly seen a 13.6% year-over-year drop in the average pollution created by new cars.

What's being done?

Automakers are already responding to this demand with a wider range of EVs. There are compact city cars and family-friendly crossovers. With a broader array of choices, perhaps even more drivers will find themselves going electric.

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