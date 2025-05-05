  • Tech Tech

A 'Mr Potato Head' truck, the best time to buy used Teslas, and more — 5 EV stories to know this week

by Sue Callaway
Auto research firm iSeeCars recently released a study on the matter.

Photo Credit: iStock

Honda is getting accolades (again), used Teslas have never been cheaper, and there's a lot more going on, too. Here's everything you need to know about electric, hybrid, and clean gas vehicles this week.

Tesla used prices are tumbling

This is good news — at least for buyers. According to auto research firm iSeeCars, used Teslas saw a price drop of 10.1% in March. 

This was the biggest drop among the 10 brands that saw values go down in cars aged between one and five years. Tesla's Model S sedan fared worst: a 17.2% value drop ($10,000) in a year. Meanwhile, the Model Y dropped 13.1% to an (average) price of $30,611.

Jeff Bezos's new EV is a 'Mr. Potato-Head' truck 

At least, that's what Chris Barman, CEO of Slate Motors, called the company's new electric truck model. Why? 

The reportedly sub-$20,000 U.S.-made truck (after federal tax incentives) — which has heavy investment from Bezos — is all about radical simplicity and letting the consumer decide how many speakers are in the vehicle, or whether it's got an open bed, an SUV end cap, etc. 

Even a big center screen is optional, and all accessories are designed to be plug-and-play. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Honda scored top honors for its hybrid models

Kelley Blue Book's 2025 Best Resale Value Awards are out, and the Japanese carmaker took home a boatload of trophies, including the hybrid-electric variants of the Civic, Accord, and CR-V models. 

Walmart is charging ahead on its pro-EV plans

Adam Happel, general manager of retail EV charging for the world's largest retailer, told Inside EVs that Walmart plans to install EV chargers at thousands of its stores by 2030 — and at all of its 5,200 locations eventually.

One of the biggest hurdles to installing chargers is getting access to the land, and another is the cost to install them. Neither seems to concern Walmart, which is investing in 400-kilowatt-hour fast chargers. 

Considering more than 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart or Sam's Club, the access could be a game-changer to those who otherwise haven't wanted the hassle of figuring out where to charge an EV.

What does the perfect EV of the future look like?

Robb Report asked a range of design experts to envision their ideal electric ride of the future. Their creations are eye-popping.

