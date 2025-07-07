A new study reveals something shocking about EVs' longevity — plus 5 more auto stories you should know this week

"It can be done, and that's how we're engineering the vehicle."

This week, we're breaking down news about electric vehicles' longevity, plus battery-swapping in Spain, the truth about EVs in the heat, and lots of other exciting news.

In China, EVs are not for the rich

Almost half of all new cars sold last year in China were electric, and as a result, people view them very differently than in the U.S.

New reporting from the BBC shows how EVs are seen as a smart choice for all people, rather than a luxury option or eco-friendly decision.

This change hasn't come cheap, though. According to the U.S. think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies, from 2009 to the end of 2023, China spent around $231 billion to grow its EV industry.

It's official: The average EV battery lasts longer than a gas engine

United Kingdom vehicle telemetrics expert Geotab has completed a large-scale study, with the conclusion that EV batteries "degrade at an average [rate] of 1.8% per year."

This means EV batteries could last 20 years or more, if degradation continues at the same rate. That's a whopping six years longer than the lifespan the your average gas car in the U.S.

Rare earth metals cause problems, but one EV maker has a solution

As U.S.-China trade remains strained, the threat to vital rare-earth mineral supplies is driving the EV industry up the wall.

Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley told Bloomberg last month that supplies remain "day-to-day" despite some apparent progress in America's relationship with China, and the company recently shut down a factory in Chicago for a week because of a shortage of materials.

But for U.S.-based Scout Motors, the future looks promising. The Volkswagen-owned company is moving to lessen the need for rare-earth metals in its vehicles, which are set to go on sale in late 2027.

Scout Chief Executive Officer Scott Keogh told Bloomberg TV: "We're going to use less rare earths. It can be done and that's how we're engineering the vehicle."

Stellantis is taking a big step forward for battery swapping

According to Automotive News, Stellantis, which owns 14 car brands that include Jeep, Fiat, Dodge, Maserati and Chrysler, has partnered through its Free2move car-sharing service with U.S.-based tech company Ample to run a test fleet of Fiat 500 minicars, which will be able to be fitted with a fully charged battery in five minutes.

The company hopes to impress potential customers with a faster alternative to traditional recharging. The program will first be available in Europe, but with a big upside in the U.S., it's something to watch.

Which EVs perform best — and worst — in extreme heat? Now we know

EV leasing and subscription specialists Recurrent Auto have plenty of real-world EVs to study, and it's taken an interest in how many popular EVs perform in the blistering heat.

Electrek has also studied the results. And the top performer is Audi's e-tron, which only drops six miles of range at 100 degrees Fahrenheit from 300 miles to 294. The runner-up is BMW's i4, which falls from 301 miles to 295.

The proposed RV registration fee is dead — for now

The planned $250 fee for owning an EV (and $100 for a hybrid) has been killed off by the Senate Finance Committee.

The move happened not because it's seen as unfair, but because the Senate determined there was no way of properly enforcing the rule.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.