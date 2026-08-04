After 15 years in one gas car, driver says EVs made the speedometer hard to ignore

Moving from a familiar gas car to an electric vehicle can bring an unexpected adjustment: It can be less intuitive to sense speed without looking at the speedometer.

That was the concern raised by one motorist, who said EV test drives made them far more dependent on the dashboard than they expected.

What's happening?

The driver shared in Reddit's r/electricvehicles said judging speed in their internal-combustion vehicle over 15 years had become almost automatic thanks to "engine and road sound and feel." However, during EV test drives, that instinct seemed to vanish.

"I've found myself relying very heavily on watching the speedometer which is obviously not ideal," the poster wrote. "Is [this] just a 'new car' thing that subsides with familiarity?"

Many commenters said yes.

"You may have forgotten after driving the same car for 15 years, but anytime you switch to a new car, you're going to have to relearn the feel of how fast you're going," one said.

"Yes, it is harder to tell what speed you are going without looking at the speedo. It does get better with time," someone encouraged. "Definitely not a deal breaker."

"The lack of engine noise does remove a bit of a clue but you do calibrate to it," another said.

Why does it matter?

For many drivers, that quiet ride is a major benefit. Less engine noise and vibration can make commuting feel calmer and less tiresome, and EVs typically cost less to operate over time. Depending on electricity and gas prices, many motorists can save on fuel while also avoiding expenses like oil changes and reducing routine maintenance tied to traditional engines.

That same smooth ride, however, can leave drivers briefly underestimating their pace until they recalibrate. One commenter shared, "My wife and I noticed there was a tendency to drive faster with EV than ICE because of the lack of engine vibration feedback."

"I find the difference most notable after a traffic light turns green. I feel like I barely press the pedal and suddenly everyone is in my rear view," a Reddit user remarked.

What can I do?

If you're considering an electric vehicle, the general consensus was that driving will feel natural again. "After a couple of months driving I was much better at speed estimates," one said.

Until then, practical habits can help. Lean more on cruise control, speed alerts, and frequent speedometer checks during the adjustment period, especially on highways or hills, where some warned that EVs can quietly gain speed without the usual warning signs.

Longer test drives can also make a difference. Instead of a spin around slower residential streets, spending time at varied speeds may help you determine whether the quietness feels disorienting or simply unfamiliar.

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