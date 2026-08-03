EVs trail hybrids in reliability studies, but owners point to bugs, not breakdowns

"JD Power treats small software issues the same as major hardware failures, for example."

Shopping for a new car is a big endeavor, and there are so many factors to consider, but when you get conflicting information, it makes the process that much harder.

Researching electric vehicles can get confusing fast, and as one Redditor pointed out, reliability rankings seem to favor hybrids instead.

But in the lively Reddit discussion, EV owners argued that those lower scores often reflect software bugs and minor quirks more than serious breakdowns.

What's happening?

An original poster in Reddit's EV community questioned the ratings' validity, asking, "I recently read that electric vehicles are less reliable than hybrid vehicles. This doesn't make sense to me from an engineering point of view, since a hybrid is more complex."

In the debate that followed on Reddit, many commenters said the answer depends heavily on how "reliability" gets measured.

Because newer EVs tend to rely more heavily on software than older gas-powered vehicles, users said they can collect more reported issues even when the car still works as a car. As one Redditor wrote, "JD Power treats small software issues the same as major hardware failures, for example."

Recall totals were another sticking point in the discussion, with commenters arguing that not every recall creates the same burden for drivers. One wrote: "For a Tesla a 'recall' is minor over the air software update that is usually fixed before most people learn about it." By contrast, the commenter said, a recall for an internal combustion engine vehicle can mean arranging dealer service and waiting for the fix.

Some participants pushed back on the idea that software complaints are always minor. One user cautioned that "Software can be a major reliability issue," noting that glitches can still sideline drivers in some cases.

Still, the thread leaned more toward the view that EV reliability scores do not always reflect whether a car is actually dependable for daily use.

Why does it matter?

For many drivers, the bigger issue is that hybrids and plug-in hybrids pair an electric setup with a gas engine, adding more components that may need attention over time. One commenter put it bluntly: "The idea of having two powertrain systems to worry about and maintain seems....excessive."

That complexity does not disappear just because a plug-in hybrid spends most of its time on battery power. Owners may still need oil changes, engine-related inspections, and other preventive services tied to the gas side of the vehicle.

A fully electric car can help drivers avoid many of those routine costs, including oil changes, spark plug replacements, and other engine maintenance that can add up over the years.

Ownership costs can also get erroneously altered if a reliability study gives a navigation bug the same weight as a drivetrain failure.

More buyers are comparing EVs not just on climate benefits, but on whether they will save money and time in everyday life.

What can I do?

Commenters in the thread suggested looking beyond the headline reliability number and digging into what actually went wrong.

Problems listed in reliability data can include everything from mechanical failures and safety issues to minor software annoyances. As one Redditor explained, "Reliability to me means I got stranded, or had to bring the car in for service." That framing sets a different bar than a glitchy music app or imperfect charging guidance.

It can also help to check what a recall actually requires. Some fixes mean a trip to the shop, while over-the-air updates often require no effort from the driver.

Warranty coverage, owner forums, and accounts from current drivers can add context about real-world usability.

Software-defined vehicles are still evolving, and some of their rough edges may show up in the data. For now, hardware and software issues seem to be treated the same.

Another commenter captured the core complaint with many rankings: "100%, the problem is many companies don't differentiate between 'my car won't go into drive' and 'my music pauses randomly.'"

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