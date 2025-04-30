Auto experts share eye-popping footage of unusual truck with incredible performance: 'It's not an ordinary car'

As electric vehicles have gained popularity, so has the number of talking points aimed against them. One nagging criticism is that they lack the same pickup and power of traditional cars.

A recent video posted on YouTube aims to dispel that falsehood. In the video, the user Electric Vehicles Space (@ElectricVehiclesSpace) — who has previously built electric scooters and quad vehicles — demonstrates the power of the electric truck they're developing.

"It's not an ordinary car," they explain as a driver demonstrates how fast it moves. Later in the video, they show how the truck is built for off-roading as it navigates tough terrain in a forest.

The hope is that videos like this will show that the next generation of electric vehicles has put to rest some of these concerns. Of course, these are not the only criticisms.

Some argue that the mining of metals necessary to build electric car batteries is just as environmentally destructive as mining the oil and gas necessary to run traditional cars. And while it is true that we need to mine about 30 million tons of minerals to meet the annual demand for electric car batteries, we are currently mining 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels. And once the batteries are being used, they don't release any of the same air pollution as traditional gas-guzzling cars.

Another study shows that a consumer needs to drive an electric vehicle like a Tesla Model 3 only 13,500 miles before it makes up for the environmental costs associated with its manufacturing, compared to a Toyota Corolla.

When thinking about making the switch to an electric vehicle, there are many benefits to consider. First, your wallet will thank you as electric vehicles will undoubtedly save you money. And the savings go well beyond simply not having to buy gas. Routine maintenance on traditional gas-guzzlers can add up, while electric vehicles do not require oil or fluid changes. They are also much quieter than standard cars.

And of course, they are better for the environment. Since they don't run on dirty fuel such as oil and gas, they don't release any tailpipe pollution. This means safer, cleaner air for everyone.

Viewers of the original video were impressed by what they saw.

One said, "That is a lot of power and torque."

Another said, "I love how they're so quiet and fast as bullets."

