Company unveils second-generation of futuristic electric school bus: 'Lighter, simpler, and more efficient'

Ms. Frizzle would kill to drive this bus.

The second-generation Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley electric school bus is set for its first ride, according to Electrek, and it would make any driver jealous.

Thomas Built Buses unveiled the all-electric Jouley — its flagship product — in 2017, per a Daimler Truck news release. There are now more than 1,000 in North American communities providing school rides that do not use dirty fuels and produce no carbon or noise pollution.

The new iteration features an 800-volt, 246-kilowatt-hour battery that improves its acceleration, hill-climbing ability, and heating and air conditioning. The dashboard includes an LCD display with detailed diagnostics and animated notifications, and the telemetry system provides real-time management and fleet tracking.

A shorter axle makes it easier to maneuver.

"This piece of tech combines the motor, transmission, brakes, and rear-drive gear into one compact unit on the rear axle," Electrek stated. "By ditching the traditional driveshaft, the eAxle is lighter, simpler, and more efficient. It sends power straight to the wheels, which means smoother rides, better acceleration, and improved torque."

The bus carries 60 passengers on "a highly requested" 219-inch wheelbase, per the release. It also gets 150 miles of range and takes two to three hours to charge at a DC station.

"It's also easier to maintain," Electrek wrote. "The eAxle's simplified design means fewer moving parts and centralized components, which cuts down on repair time and costs."

High-voltage connections are now accessible through a 1-square-foot floor panel, and the battery packs don't have to be removed. Another change to minimize maintenance delays is a moved heating-loop surge tank.

The bus is in production, and additional wheelbase options will be available later this year.

"[It] doesn't just take people places but exists to save the very places they live," boasts an advertisement from the 108-year-old company, which is based in High Point, North Carolina. "... No matter how we see the future, we have to remember it's never really far away. In fact, it's right on schedule."

Maybe it should be called The Magic School Bus.

