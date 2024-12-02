Aircraft company announces revolutionary new electric model reaching over 200 mph: 'Providing access to previously inaccessible places'

"It's the gateway to a cleaner, quieter, and more affordable future."

Electra is revolutionizing the aviation industry with its new hybrid-electric aircraft. According to Interesting Engineering, the electric aircraft offers 1,265-mile range, 201 mph speed, and an ultra-short takeoff.

Known as the EL9, the electric aircraft is transitioning into the development phase. When the nine-passenger model hits the market, it's a ticket to a cleaner, more sustainable future for air travel.

Thanks to Electra's innovative blown-lift mechanism, the EL9 is able to take off and land on short airstrips of just 300 x 100 feet — the size of a soccer field.

Distributed electric propulsion with the blown-lift tech allows the EL9 to achieve high lift at low speeds. Per Interesting Engineering, this impressive capability is possible as a result of four separate battery packs and a tiny turbine-powered generator connected to eight electric motors positioned along the wing.

"According to Electra, this innovation creates new opportunities for regional air travel by providing access to previously inaccessible places and smaller populations without conventional airport infrastructure," writes Jijo Malayil from Interesting Engineering.

As a result, the EL9's design enables direct air travel for thousands of new places, such as small regional airports, parking lots, and grass fields.

From an environmental standpoint, the EL9 offers numerous benefits. It not only emits significantly less pollutants but it also generates less noise than conventional aircrafts. As more aviation companies offer sustainable air travel options, the aircraft industry can minimize its environmental footprint.

"This aircraft is more than a new design — it's the gateway to a cleaner, quieter, and more affordable future for regional travel," Electra CEO Marc Allen said in a statement.

Electra scheduled first flight tests for the EL9 to start in 2027. However, the aircraft company says it already has over 2,100 orders for the EL9 from 52 operators spread across the globe.

