Climate center confirms El Nino, setting up a winter weather shake-up across North America

Even when one climate signal points to lower risk in one area, weather extremes do not disappear.

An El Niño that has now taken shape in the Pacific is expected to keep gaining strength, with forecasters saying it could last into the Northern Hemisphere winter of 2026-27.

What begins as an ocean-driven climate shift can end up changing conditions far from the Pacific, pushing global temperatures higher and altering weather in ways that matter for households, agriculture, and disaster planning.

What's happening?

Over the past month, the Pacific crossed into El Niño conditions, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. Its outlook calls for the pattern to strengthen as the year goes on and to stay in place into winter.

El Niño forms when trade winds weaken, and warm water builds up in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. That ocean warming can reshape normal weather patterns worldwide, leaving some regions drier than usual and bringing heavier rainfall to others.

The pattern is also associated with hotter global conditions overall, which can worsen existing climate pressures, including shifts in storm activity and precipitation.

Kyle Tapley, enterprise sales executive at Vaisala Xweather's WeatherDesk, told Reuters the developing event is already raising concerns for agriculture and seasonal forecasting.

Why does it matter?

One of the biggest immediate concerns is food production.

Tapley said, "El Niño is likely to have a negative impact on crop yields in Southeast Asia and India, where El Niño is typically associated with below-normal rainfall."

That is especially significant in India, where the monsoon provides nearly 70% of annual rainfall and supports an agricultural sector that makes up roughly 18% of the country's almost $4 trillion economy.

If monsoon rains fall short, harvests of rice, cotton, and soybeans could suffer, with the effects potentially extending to winter crops as well.

Pressure is already mounting elsewhere in the region. Indonesian rice farmers are moving planting earlier to try to avoid a long dry spell, while Malaysia's economic minister has warned yields could fall by around 8% to 10% this year.

For North America, El Niño can also shape the storm season. The pattern is typically associated with a quieter Atlantic hurricane season, which can affect risk calculations for coastal residents, insurers, and emergency planners, though quieter does not mean risk-free.

What's being done?

Some of the earliest responses are already taking place in agriculture. Farmers in Indonesia are adjusting planting schedules in hopes of limiting the effects of drier conditions.

Government agencies and private weather analysts are closely monitoring the pattern as it develops. That gives farmers, businesses, and local officials more time to plan for changes in rainfall, heat, and storm expectations.

A stronger El Niño can influence winter weather expectations, hurricane outlooks, and emergency and insurance planning.

Even when one climate signal points to lower risk in one area, weather extremes do not disappear.

"El Niño typically leads to a less-active U.S. hurricane season and we expect a below-normal Atlantic hurricane season this year," Tapley said. "However, it is important to remember that a strong hurricane is still possible even in a less-active hurricane season."

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