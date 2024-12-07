WHO officially declares Egypt eradicated of major disease dating back to its pharaohs: 'A sign of hope for the entire world'

Prevalence in Egypt was as high as 40% in 1930 with cases reaching three million by 1942.

After over 6,000 years of malaria presence in Egypt, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the country as malaria-free in an Oct. 20 press release. This makes Egypt the first country in the Eastern Mediterranean region to have successfully eliminated malaria in over a decade.

To be certified as malaria-free, countries must prove, beyond reasonable doubt, that "the chain of indigenous malaria transmission by Anopheles mosquitoes has been interrupted nationwide for at least the three previous consecutive years," the press release explained.

What makes eradicating malaria so difficult is the "highly adaptable nature of the vector and parasites involved," according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Despite achievements in science and medicine, the infected parasite-carrying mosquitoes have become resistant to modern drugs and insecticides.

This is what makes Egypt's latest malaria-free certification all the more significant — especially given that malaria has long pervaded the country's history.

The presence of malaria in Egypt dates as far back as the period of Tutankhamun, also known as King Tut. King Tut ruled Egypt between 1333 and 1323 BC, according to Britannica.

Malaria prevalence in Egypt was as high as 40% in 1930, according to the WHO press release. By 1942, malaria cases in Egypt had reached three million.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Through the unwavering diligence and effort of health professionals nationwide, effective collaboration with border countries such as Sudan, accessible public education, and strong health policies providing free-of-charge malaria diagnosis and treatment, Egypt was able to treat malaria cases as quickly as they were identified.

Early treatment and diagnosis save lives, as Brazil learned in the country's uptick in dengue cases.

Egypt's malaria-free status is excellent news for all, but especially for the more vulnerable populations, including younger children and pregnant women. Their immunity to the disease is lower — and risk, therefore, higher.

Additionally, Egypt's malaria-free achievement reduces the need for space spraying insecticides. This is a malaria intervention method that involves openly spraying chemicals in outdoor spaces to kill mosquitoes. Pesticides can contaminate soil and water and harm aquatic life, as seen in the Amazonian rivers.

Egypt's eradication of malaria "is truly historic," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, remarked.

"The success in eliminating malaria is not just a victory for public health but a sign of hope for the entire world," WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Dr. Hanan Balkhy, commented.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.