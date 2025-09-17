Automaker unveils futuristic truck with incredible capabilities: 'What Cybertruck should've been like'



TikTok users are buzzing about a new electric truck that could give Tesla's Cybertruck some serious competition.

A video posted by SB Xtra (@supercarblondie.xtra) introduces the Edison Future EF1-T, an all-electric pickup featuring solar panel technology. It has quickly racked up views and sparked debate over the future of EV trucks.

"Could this beat a Cybertruck?" the caption asked.



The video showcases the truck's sleek frame and a solar-panel cover that retracts to shield the bed, generating extra energy to help extend the driving range.

According to SB Xtra, the EF1-T promises about 450 miles per charge and a zero-to-100 kilometers-per-hour acceleration of just 3.9 seconds.

It's said the truck would be available "at some point in 2025," and one commenter provided further context on some important facts.

"This model tows 11,000 pounds and [has a] 6.5 foot bed with an 8 foot bed optional," they said, adding that a suggested price has not yet been revealed and it requires a $200 reservation.



The solar-assisted design drew praise from viewers.

"Finally someone with solar to power a car!" one commenter wrote. "Been wondering for years when someone would come up with that."



Another chimed in, "That's what Cybertruck should've been like."

Beyond the wow factor, EVs like the EF1-T can save drivers thousands over time. Electric pickups don't require oil changes or most fluid replacements, and they eliminate gas station stops. They also run more quietly and produce no tailpipe emissions.

Pairing an EV truck with home solar panels can push savings on vehicle costs even further. Solar-powered charging at home can be cheaper than relying on the grid or public stations, and EnergySage makes it simple to compare quotes from vetted installers, which could save homeowners up to $10,000.

While critics often point to the mining needed for EV batteries, the world currently extracts about 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels each year, which is 550 times more than the 30 million tons of minerals needed annually for clean energy technologies.

Reactions to the EF1-T demonstrate growing excitement for solar integration in EVs.

"Imagine your car sitting in the sun all day while at work," wrote one commenter. "It's charging for free while you work."

As another put it, "Amazing."

