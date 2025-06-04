Startup launches revolutionary AI-backed tool that could be a game-changer when planning vacations: 'Injecting certainty into uncertain times'

"The earlier you can see it coming, the more you can do to prepare."

The weather is unpredictable on a good day, but a new artificial intelligence tool from Planette can make forecasts more reliable. Its long-range weather platform, Eddy, makes it easy for companies and everyday people to access four- to six-month forecasts.

But why does this matter? Most forecasts only go out for about 10 days, but people and businesses plan events months in advance. That means they need reliable forecasts to help them prepare for the weather.

As Business Wire reported, CEO and co-founder Dr. Hansi Singh explained that the Eddy tool helps people "make confident decisions for vacations, life events, and seasonal planning while injecting certainty into uncertain times for businesses impacted financially by unpredictable weather."

Using a blend of physics and AI, Eddy combines data from the atmosphere, ocean, and land to make long-range predictions. Because extreme weather causes issues like insurance price hikes and supply chain disruptions, Eddy's forecasts are a game-changer.

Plenty of people and businesses can benefit from these long-term forecasts. Whether planning a vacation halfway across the world or scheduling a public event, this information helps planners make impactful decisions to protect people. Other industries that may benefit from Eddy include hospitality, sports, infrastructure, and shipping.

For example, many people flock to grocery stores and gas stations to stock up on food, water, and fuel before an extreme weather event. But as a Florida International University news article explained, that quickly causes supply chain disruptions. That leaves people and businesses scrambling and facing even higher prices.

The National Centers for Environmental Information estimates that at least 27 extreme weather events had over $1 billion in losses throughout the U.S. in 2024. That's a lot of money, not to mention the disruptions to people's daily lives.

And if you've heard that you shouldn't take everything an AI model says at face value, you might wonder about Eddy's accuracy. But Planette's team is already on the case. It uses the model to predict past weather and compare it to what happened during that period. So far, Eddy has achieved an 80% accuracy rate.

Eddy's weather prediction tools save lives, homes, and money. Or, as Planette chief technical officer and co-founder Dr. Kalai Ramea explained to Business Wire: "The earlier you can see it coming, the more you can do to prepare. That's the gap we're here to close."

