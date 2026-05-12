Europe sees 100,000 more extreme temperature deaths due to economic inequality, study finds

Economic inequality in Europe is leading to over 100,000 additional deaths associated with extreme temperatures, according to new research.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Health, linked income gaps and poor living conditions to a massive increase in temperature-related deaths each year.

Using mortality records from 32 European countries between the years 2000 and 2019, researchers found a clear pattern: regions with higher inequality, more severe poverty, and greater difficulty keeping homes warm saw higher death tolls during temperature extremes.

Many of the reasons behind the study's findings are self-explanatory: people not living in poverty will be far more likely to be able to afford temperature control in their homes, as well as better insulation. They're also more likely to have adequate health care.

The study did uncover one surprising finding, however. Richer parts of the continent, despite having far fewer cold-related deaths, may actually see more heat-related deaths. The researchers hypothesized that this could be because wealthier regions are more likely to be built up and experience intense urban heat islands, where pavement and concrete retain heat and make the cities significantly hotter, especially when there's not enough shade.

The study comes as Europe experiences more frequent temperature extremes. In fact, Europe has warmed faster than any other continent since the 1990s, the Guardian reported. For now though, cold still causes more deaths in Europe than heat, per the Guardian. But scientists expect that to soon change as the planet (and Europe) quickly warms and heat waves become more intense. Making matters more worrisome, EU scientific advisers have warned that the continent is not adapting fast enough, according to another Guardian report.

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The clearest takeaway from the study is that deadly temperature extremes do not affect everyone equally, and reducing hardship could save tens of thousands of lives when these temperature extremes do hit Europe.

In the short term, experts say governments can better protect vulnerable people by expanding heating and cooling assistance, improving emergency alerts, opening cooling centers, and targeting public health outreach to older adults, low-income households, and people with chronic illnesses.

If economic inequality across the rest of Europe matched the levels seen in Slovenia, the nation identified as having the lowest level of inequality, almost 110,000 temperature-related deaths could be avoided, per The Guardian.

While Europe and North America don't face identical temperature-related challenges, many of the most effective steps to address them are the same. Checking on neighbors during heat waves or cold snaps, helping family members enroll in energy assistance programs, and supporting local policies that improve housing and neighborhood cooling can all make a difference.

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