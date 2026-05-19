WHO sounds global alarm over Ebola outbreak in Congo and Uganda with no approved vaccine

The World Health Organization said Saturday that the Ebola outbreak spanning the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighboring Uganda now qualifies as a "public health emergency of international concern," its highest level of alarm for a serious global health threat, ABC News reported.

Officials say the situation is especially concerning because the outbreak involves Bundibugyo virus, which currently has no vaccine or therapeutics.

What's happening?

According to WHO figures cited by ABC News, as of Saturday there were eight laboratory-confirmed Ebola infections, 246 suspected cases, and 80 suspected deaths in Ituri province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Uganda identified two laboratory-confirmed cases in travelers arriving from Congo, including one death, though these cases do not appear to be linked to one another.

The agency said key questions remain unanswered, including how many people may actually be infected and how far the virus may have spread. Officials also said they still have only a limited understanding of how the confirmed and suspected cases are epidemiologically connected.

This is the Democratic Republic of the Congo's 17th recorded Ebola outbreak since the disease was first identified in the 1970s.

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The WHO has used its highest emergency designation in the past for major cross-border threats, including previous Ebola outbreaks as well as COVID-19 and mpox.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that it is closely watching the outbreak and working with the country's Ministry of Health to support response efforts. The CDC said the current risk to the American public is low.

"CDC has extensive experience and expertise in responding to Ebola outbreaks," Jay Bhattacharya, the acting CDC director, said during a call with reporters, adding that the agency is committed to helping provide resources as needed.

Why is this outbreak concerning?

Ebola is among the world's most dangerous infectious diseases.

Symptoms can worsen quickly, and past outbreaks have turned deadly when health systems were stretched beyond capacity.

When officials say they do not yet know the true number of infections or the full extent of the outbreak, that uncertainty makes containment much harder.

The fact that cases have appeared in more than one country also raises the stakes.

Once an outbreak crosses a border, health authorities have to coordinate testing, surveillance, isolation, and contact tracing across multiple health systems. That becomes even more difficult in places dealing with limited medical infrastructure or disruptions tied to conflict.

The strain itself is another major concern. Although researchers have made progress against some forms of Ebola, Bundibugyo virus still has no vaccine.

As a result, the response depends heavily on traditional outbreak-control measures: rapid testing, public education, tracing exposed contacts, isolating infected patients, and protecting health workers.

While outbreaks like this can seem far away, they often carry consequences well beyond the places where they begin. They can put intense pressure on local health systems, disrupt travel and trade, and require fast coordination across borders to prevent wider spread.

For people outside the affected areas, the immediate risk remains low, but the outbreak is another reminder of how quickly infectious diseases can become an international concern.

What's being done about the outbreak?

The WHO's emergency declaration is meant to accelerate international attention, coordination, and support. The designation can help mobilize funding, laboratory capacity, medical expertise, and response teams to assist local authorities in Congo and Uganda.

For the public, the most useful response is to follow trusted health guidance rather than rumors or panic on social media.

Travelers returning from affected areas should pay close attention to official advisories and seek medical care immediately if symptoms develop.

More broadly, outbreaks like this are a reminder that investments in public health preparedness, from disease surveillance to emergency response capacity, can save lives long before a threat reaches another border.

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