Company unveils groundbreaking tech that could change how we use home electronics — here's what you need to know

A French company hopes to make an eco-friendly dent in the world's disposable battery problem.

G-Lyte recently introduced its "Dye Sensitized Solar Cell" technology at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. As explained by Environment+Energy Leader, DSSC is an eco-friendly option designed to replace disposable batteries in products such as remote controls, smartwatches, and computer accessories.

These aren't another version of rechargeable or recyclable batteries. Instead, they are solar cells that are designed to be custom-sized so they can be used in a variety of applications.

They are also efficient, even in low-light and indoor situations, G-Lyte CEO Franck Barath says, which could make them ideal for home electronics.

"First, we require lowest surface area thanks to an efficiency up to three times higher than conventional technologies," Barath said in a release. "Second, our in-dye cell has unparalleled lifespan and stability under various conditions; the product has minimal environmental impact with no toxic material used in the cell or the process."

Anything that can reduce the number of disposable batteries used is a major win for the environment.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans buy nearly three billion dry-cell batteries each year. And if they're not properly disposed of, these batteries can leech contaminants such as lead and cadmium into the environment.

Although you may have to wait for this solar-cell technology to become commonplace in our electronic devices, that doesn't mean you have to wait to harness solar energy. Installing solar panels at your home not only reduces your reliance on dirty energy, but it can also save you over $1,000 a year on your energy costs.

If using your own rooftop isn't an option, you can also sign up for community solar programs and start enjoying cleaner energy.

Rechargeable batteries can replace hundreds of single-use batteries over their lifespan. When you need to get rid of your current batteries, companies such as Call2Recycle offer recycling programs (just first make sure you check what types of batteries your nearest drop-off location accepts).

