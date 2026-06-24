NC county could put AI data centers on ice for a year as water, noise fears mount

"It's important that we slow down and do the sufficient research."

Durham County has moved a step closer to pausing new development projects — including potentially AI data centers — as residents raise alarms about water use, power demand, and noise.

What happened?

On Monday, county commissioners unanimously approved revisions to Durham County's Unified Development Ordinance that backers say could make future moratoriums easier to adopt.

WRAL News reported that the vote came days after Durham city leaders extended their own moratorium on new data centers and cryptocurrency mining through May 2027.

The ordinance update by itself does not place a moratorium on development across Durham County. According to WRAL News, any decision to halt new projects later on would still need its own separate vote.

WRAL News reported that turnout was so heavy that public comments were limited to one minute per speaker. Much of the testimony focused on data centers, the facilities that house the computing systems behind AI and other digital services.

Officials said the amendment was intended to give local governments more flexibility in handling future development decisions.

One commissioner said, "This puts us in a proper posture to move forward in the direction that we see fit as a county."

Durham is not the only North Carolina community weighing these issues. WRAL News reported that more than two dozen places across the state — including Holly Springs, Wake County, Chatham County, Orange County, and Fayetteville — have adopted moratoriums or zoning restrictions tied to data center development.

Why does it matter?

For many residents, the concern is less about the growth of the tech industry in the abstract and more about what these massive facilities could mean for everyday life. Speakers raised questions about possible strain on drinking water supplies, electricity demand, land use, and constant industrial noise.

AI is closely tied to the energy grid. The tools many people now rely on for cloud storage, streaming, and AI-powered features depend on enormous server farms that consume vast amounts of electricity and often substantial amounts of water for cooling.

WRAL News reported that supporters say data centers can bring jobs, outside investment, and local tax revenue. Critics, meanwhile, argue communities need more time to weigh the trade-offs before more projects are approved.

What's being done?

For now, the city of Durham has already opted to slow things down. The city extended its moratorium on new data centers and crypto mining while officials review potential impacts and consider future rules.

At the county level, Monday's vote gives officials more room to consider a similar pause later if they decide one is needed.

Activists want that to happen soon. Leslie St. Dre, with the Stop Data Centers in Durham coalition, told commissioners, "We are fighting for a long data center moratorium so we can get the best protections."

As Durham resident Charlie Rios put it, "It's important that we slow down and do the sufficient research."

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