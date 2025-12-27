Scientists make groundbreaking discovery that could revolutionize solar panels: 'High efficiency'

A team of researchers at the National University of Singapore has discovered a method for improving the durability of perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells, helping to unlock the potential of this emerging technology.

The area it focused on was the layer that connects the two materials, known as a self-assembled monolayer, that facilitates the flow of electrical charge, a report by Interesting Engineering explained.

"Conventional SAMs act like a carpet of molecules that helps charges move across," said assistant professor Wei Mingyang, a co-corresponding author of the study, in a press release. "When they get too warm, the fibers start curling up, leaving gaps that block the flow of electricity."

To solve the problem, the researchers developed a SAM capable of forming a cross-linked network without the same flaws as conventional ones.

"The molecules form tiny chemical links with one another as they assemble, creating a tightly bound layer that resists heat and maintains its structure during operation," the team explained. "This cross-linked molecular contact improved the interface between the layers and helped the entire solar cell retain high efficiency over time."

The test results revealed that tandem cells with the new SAM layer retained over 96% of their initial performance after 1,200 hours of continuous light exposure at 149 degrees.

PV Tech reported that solar photovoltaic cells using silicon on their own have dominated the market, accounting for around 95% of panels sold.

They've been successful because of their resilience and cost; however, they are heavier, more rigid, and less efficient than panels that use both perovskite and silicon. One of the main stumbling blocks to the commercialization of these next-generation tandem designs is their instability under heat conditions.

Global renewable energy capacity is expected to double by 2030, and solar photovoltaics are projected to account for 80% of that increase over the next five years, according to the International Energy Agency.

Resolving the stability issue with these new designs could lead to more flexible and efficient solar panels to increase our ability to harness the sustainable power of the sun and stop relying on fossil fuels.

"With the new cross-linked layer in place, the NUS researchers' perovskite-silicon tandem cells achieved efficiencies above 34%, including a certified 33.6% from an independent testing center," the press release shared.

This development could mean homeowners have a greater choice of photovoltaic panels to meet their electricity needs in the near future, and TCD's Solar Explorer tool could help simplify the process with concierge-level service.

