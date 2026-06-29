3 months with a used EV left a driver saying gas cars feel primitive, loud, and pointless

"Once you go to a modern EV, you don't want to go back."

A trio of incidents changed one driver's perspective on electric vehicles in a matter of months — and that set off a lively online debate over EV culture and what matters most in a vehicle.

What happened?

On Reddit, the driver shared "what I didn't realize about EVs." First, an experience with their aunt's car made them realize how intuitive EV driving felt compared to her gas-guzzler.

"Man I would not have called how much the EV just fits into my method of operating," they said.

Next, they broke down two instances of how much quieter their EV was compared to ICE vehicles on the road, offering a much more relaxing commute.

"Was sitting in traffic next to this dude in a 2000's era convertible BMW. His car sounded like it had the automotive version of COPD. The loudness, the popping and backfiring … all for a car that he thought was cool, but really was kind of sad," the original poster said.

Finally, a trip to a drag strip led them to conclude: "It seemed to me that the primary purpose of the GAS was making noise." Now, they said, they just want peace and quiet when on the road.

Why does it matter?

For this Redditor, a "more peaceful, enjoyable life of quiet competence" was the draw. But for many households, the appeal is also lower day-to-day costs.

Charging can be shockingly cheaper than filling up with gas, and EVs don't require routine oil changes. Regenerative technology can also extend the lifespan of brake components.

Taken all together, this can translate into meaningful savings on energy and maintenance, depending on local electricity rates, gas prices, mileage, and usage needs.

There are public health and environmental benefits, too. EVs produce no tailpipe pollution, which reduces harmful air pollution linked to gasoline vehicles.

What are people saying?

For some drivers, EV quietness feels liberating. For others, the noise and ritual of gas cars remain part of the fun. One person noted that drivers sometimes modify their ICE cars to be louder than they'd normally be. Still, others were overwhelmingly pro-EVs.

"Once you go to a modern EV, you don't want to go back," one commenter asserted.

"Noise (or rather, the lack of it) is the biggest improvement with EVs — for me. It even beats pollution/smell tbh," another remarked.

"Every time I have to drive an ICE makes me think 'I cannot believe people are still willingly using these primitive things,'" a third said.

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