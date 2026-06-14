Driver narrowly misses oncoming train after inching toward railroad tracks

Railroad crossings leave very little room for error.

Viewers are fixated on a TikTok video from San Diego, highlighted by TAG24, that shows a driver at a railroad crossing making a move many found hard to believe.

In the footage, a car can be seen trapped under a lowered crossing gate. Even so, the driver slowly advances toward an approaching train instead of backing away.

What happened?

The clip, originally shared on TikTok by Kenny Ledesma, shows the railroad gate resting across the roof of the stranded vehicle.

From inside Ledesma's car, passengers can be heard asking what the driver is doing as the train approaches. Rather than reversing into the open space behind the car, the driver keeps inching forward.

In the end, the train gets by without striking the vehicle, although it was a very close call.

Why does it matter?

Railroad crossings leave very little room for error. A moment of panic or a single wrong decision can put not only one driver at risk, but also passengers, train crews, nearby motorists, and people in the surrounding area.

Unsafe behavior at crossings can force trains to slow down, stop, or prompt an emergency response, all of which can lead to delays and unnecessary fuel waste from idling vehicles nearby.

Rail safety rules are meant to protect lives and reduce avoidable strain on neighborhoods and shared transit systems.

What are people saying?

The overall dismay of the driver's choices can be summed up by one user's response.

"Why do people ALWAYS make the worst choices on train tracks?" they said.

One person wrote, "You left them SO much space to back up too? omg..."

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