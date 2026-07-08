Venomous snake vanishes aboard passenger jet after international flight, forcing aircraft out of service

"There was no way the airliner could be allowed to take off again."

A TUI Dreamliner that flew from Mexico to Gatwick with 345 passengers aboard may also have been carrying a venomous snake.

The reptile was only noticed after the aircraft reached London's Gatwick Airport. A cleaner found it, a ground crew worker took a photo, and then it disappeared somewhere inside the plane.

What happened?

According to The Nightly, the sighting happened on Friday, June 5, on a TUI Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner that had just arrived from Mexico to Gatwick. Passengers had already disembarked by the time the snake was discovered.

The animal is believed to be a mock viper, a species described as "mildly venomous." Before it vanished from view, a ground crew worker was able to photograph it.

With the reptile still missing, the aircraft was taken out of normal service. Specialists were brought in to search the plane, but the snake had not been located, so the jet remained grounded while crews tried to establish whether it was safe.

The airline reportedly suspects the snake was smuggled onto the flight by a passenger before getting loose. As a source told The Sun, "It beggars belief that a passenger brought the mock viper on board."

Why does it matter?

Even a mildly venomous snake can become a serious safety threat when it is loose inside a commercial aircraft. Beyond the possibility of a bite, there are also concerns about panic, emergency disruptions, and whether the animal could reach equipment or other hard-to-access parts of the plane.

The incident does not appear to be a case of wildlife naturally wandering into a human space. If the airline's suspicion is correct, the incident was caused by someone transporting a wild animal into an environment that was unsafe for both passengers and the reptile.

Wildlife smuggling and careless animal transport can put travelers, airport workers, and emergency responders at risk, while also exposing the animals themselves to stress, injury, or death.

A source told The Sun, "If passengers had seen the snake at 30,000ft there would have been blind panic and pandemonium on board."

What's being done?

The plane will stay out of service until the snake is found or the aircraft is otherwise cleared. Search specialists have been brought in to locate it.

Aircraft contain tight compartments, wiring, and concealed spaces, meaning a small reptile can be extremely difficult to find quickly. Grounding the plane may be costly and disruptive, but it helps protect passengers, crew, and maintenance workers.

"The sight of the snake almost gave the airline cleaners a heart attack," The Sun's source added. "There was no way the airliner could be allowed to take off again."

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